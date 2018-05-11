Masterclass Parody On Dubbing Over Movie Swear Words Is Falcon Great

Dubbing over swear words in movies (so they can be shown on television) is an art form all its own. The most vulgar insults and curse words become “Buckingham” or “razzle-dazzle,” but hopefully still carry the same emotional punch.
Legendary swear dubber Reggie Shih Tzu teaches everything you need to know about the art form in this Masterclass parody. It’s brought to you by the good folks at “The Mystery Hour,” a late night comedy show out of the Midwest that broadcasts on Fox and ABC affiliate stations.