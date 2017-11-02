Mastermind Marketing - Jay Fiset

Leading a mastermind group is the fastest and most joyful way for a coach to make the leap from one-to-one to one-to-many. It also increases your income and value.

Jay Fiset has made millions of dollars creating, launching, and teaching other people how to utilize the power of the masterminds. He firmly believes that doing mastermind marketing is good for everyone.

In this episode, he shares how you can start a mastermind, what to include in it, and how to sell it.

