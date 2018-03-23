Matt Bomer Buys Out An Entire Movie Theater For Fans To See 'Love, Simon'

Actor Matt Bomer loved the new film “Love, Simon” so much he bought out an entire movie theater in Spring, Texas, so people from his hometown can see it for free.

Bomer wrote in an Instagram post Thursday night that he and his husband, Simon Halls, bought tickets for a whole AMC theater audience to see the film on Sunday.

“Love, Simon,” starring Nick Robinson and Katherine Langford, is a gay coming-of-age story about a high school boy trying to figure out how to come out to his parents and friends.

“Please come see @lovesimonmovie in my hometown of Spring, TX for free!” Bomer wrote on Instagram. ”...This is an important movie, and a really good one. I know you’ll love it so come watch for free this Sunday!”

A post shared by Matt Bomer (@mattbomer) on Mar 22, 2018 at 7:40pm PDT

Bomer, 40, bought out the theater for a March 25 showing at 4 p.m.

The actor, a father of three, officially came out in 2012 while accepting an honor at the Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards for his work against HIV/AIDS.

“One of the ways I learned how to act, really, is by having secrets, and having to function as a kid in a public school in suburban Bible Belt Texas,” Bomer, who grew up in rural Missouri, told OUT Magazine in May. ”... I did learn how to protect myself — it was literally acting of the highest stakes. I had my brother to protect me, but as terrible as it may sound, it was a way I learned to select behavior and make choices, even if it was a ruse just to survive, you know?”

Bomer said that once he realized as a teenager he was gay, he knew telling his parents and friends would be hard.