Matt Cohen on starting GRAND and what his dad taught him about money

C.R.E.A.M. - STORIES ON MONEY + LIFE Volume 1, Episode 1

In the last few years we’ve learned a lot about how our relationships with money impacts our lives. What better way to kick off the c.r.e.am. money stories series than with GRAND CEO and my co founder Matt Cohen.

In Matt’s money story we discuss how money has played a role in his life, how it motivates him, where he picked up his money habits and what drove him to build a tool to financially empower millions.

Tell us a little about where you grew up and the first good money memory you can remember?

I grew up in Connecticut – just outside New Haven. I had a great money role model in my dad. He is very conscientious, frugal and responsible with his money. Despite the upper middle class income of an ophthalmologist, he always drove an old Honda. His reasoning was simple; Consumer Reports said they were the most reliable. He wore old jeans, shopped at every discount store and did all the work around the house himself. Literally everything - painted, cleaned the gutters, paved the driveway. While we could safely assume that the answer to any request for something flashy was a swift “no”, he always gave in to travel and experiences. We traveled every year. Whether it was to Vermont or Florida, he was the original “travel hack” master. When he discovered the airline miles system he mastered it taking us to Europe and even Alaska. I guess it’s safe to say my love for rewards were born of my dads travel habits and while he was always angling for a deal, it was always an adventure.

While most of my early money stories are tied to these travel experiences, the most powerful money experience related to my dad happened three years ago. It was the year he decided to retire. We sat down with an advisor to go over his finances, and unlike most hopeful retirees, he was in GREAT shape. It was his moment of complete clarity where the decades of modest living, consist saving and conservative investing got him to the point most will never reach. He could live however he wanted for the rest of his life. He embodied the “Get rich slowly” mentality. In that meeting, his face said it all. “All the work was worth it”. It was like the stress melted away leaving an eagerness to enjoy the next phase of his life.

It’s his story that inspired the vision behind GRAND. How powerful could it be to give millions the opportunity to have that same feeling?

Tell us how the money habits you picked up propelled you in your career? What drives you day-to-day? And how do money and finances play into that.

After some time in traditional finance at NYC based investment banks, my work for the last 10 years has centered on using the power of business to create social impact. As a Partner of City Light Capital, an impact oriented venture capital fund, we invest in businesses that are, using their service or technology to create a measurable impact on the world. This experience with City Light and the things I learned from my partners, our portfolio companies and all the entrepreneurs we’ve seen over the years provided the context and understanding to launch GRAND.

Two sobering statistics were catalytic in the framing the company:

Those truths led me to ask more questions. Why are we so great at spending yet so bad at saving? Have we always been bad savers? What is it about the lottery that is so engaging to people?

In short, spending is fun and immediately gratifying while saving is boring and the pay off (that same pay off that I witnessed my dad experience) is so far into the future it’s intangible. Making matters worse, there’s a tremendous amount of money to be made in getting people to spend. Jeff Bezos is now the richest man in the world because he’s perfected the Amazon experience making spending as easy as 1-click. Between streamlined spending experiences and the prevalence of credit cards, it’s just so easy to spend.

Many of these same dynamics are at play with the lottery. Buying tickets is fun because it’s creates hope. Even though people know their odds, they continue to be willing to pay a couple bucks to allow themselves to dream.

GRAND set out to harness these realities and build a system that helps people with their money. We sought to bring near term pay-offs to saving making it fun and easy. We thought we may be able to create changes in behavior if we made saving feel more like winning. We decided to build it and it turns out people are as excited as we are and we’re giving away life-changing amounts of money every week.

What pushes you to work to provide access to best-in-class financial services for your customers?