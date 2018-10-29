Actor Matt Damon and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel are playing hardball with each other again in their funny feud.

The two were spotted together at Game 5 of the World Series Sunday between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers in clashing attire ― Damon wore a red shirt, presumably to show allegiance to his Red Sox, and Kimmel wore blue, presumably to represent the Dodgers.

But it’s what the shirts said that fired another salvo in their war.

Getty Editorial Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel watched the Boston Red Sox play the Los Angeles Dodgers in clashing attire Sunday.

Just weeks ago, Kimmel called Damon the “most repugnant actor in the world,” so we weren’t expecting nice-nice.

And when Damon and pal Ben Affleck celebrated the Red Sox’s 5-1 victory to win the World Series, Kimmel sure looked left out.

Jerritt Clark via Getty Images Matt Damon and Ben Affleck celebrate the Red Sox' victory while Jimmy Kimmel looks on in disappointment.