Matt Damon Wonders Why We Aren’t Talking About The Men Who Aren’t Sexual Predators

Matt Damon is in hot water again.

The actor came under fire last week for his tone-deaf comments about rape culture in an ABC News interview. On Monday, he appeared to miss the point again in a Business Insider interview about the sexual misconduct allegations rocking Hollywood.

Damon told Business Insider that he thinks the public discourse should pay more attention to the men who haven’t sexually harassed or assaulted anyone.

“We’re in this watershed moment and it’s great, but I think one thing that’s not being talked about is there are a whole shitload of guys ― the preponderance of men I’ve worked with ― who don’t do this kind of thing and whose lives aren’t going to be affected,” he said. “If I have to sign a sexual harassment thing, I don’t care, I’ll sign it. I would have signed it before. I don’t do that and most of the people I know don’t do that.”

Many people on Twitter were not too pleased with Damon’s comments.

Matt Damon proving, once again, that nothing is more fragile than masculinity. https://t.co/8VtCAjzUVr — Cher (@thecherness) December 18, 2017

Matt Damon wants to give a cookie to every man who's never touched a PA's butt. A true hero. https://t.co/n7ttYgd6Ur — Marcella Arguello (@marcellacomedy) December 18, 2017

Matt Damon is consistently wrong about sexual misconduct and should just shut the fuck up. https://t.co/7bMOTtwx2s — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) December 18, 2017

Raise your hand if you think Matt Damon has said quite enough. https://t.co/MnJVXLGCeN — Nish Weiseth (@NishWeiseth) December 18, 2017

will someone who loves him please tell matt damon to stop — courtney summers (@courtney_s) December 18, 2017

When asked if he would work with individuals accused of sexual misconduct, Damon responded that it would have to be on a “case-by-case basis.”