Olympic Curler Matt Hamilton Has A Super Doppelgänger

It’s Mario time for one American athlete competing at Pyeongchang 2018.

Twitter user @douglasturtle on Wednesday joked that Olympic curler Matt Hamilton bears a resemblance to Nintendo’s famed animated Italian plumber video game character, Mario:

Just watching the olympics during my night class and we have Mario on our curling team!!#USA #curling #Olympics2018 pic.twitter.com/xqFucdjQdQ — Jon (@douglasturtle) February 8, 2018

The U.S. Olympic Committee’s official @TeamUSA Twitter account joined in with the fun, lightheartedly asking its 1.9 million followers to “spot the difference” between these two pictures:

Which is exactly what some people did:

Mario isn't looking at the stone. — Ben Martin (@bendicoot) February 8, 2018

I see the difference...the one on the right is missing the back shoe. Or is it the difference in the size of the nose? Nah, it's the missing shoe. — R Seykora (@rjseykora) February 8, 2018

Pretty there's an extra light reflection in the stone on the right. — Joe Garrick (@JGarrick62) February 8, 2018

Hamilton also retweeted the committee’s post, which suggests he was down with the comparison.

The gentle ribbing doesn’t appear to have put Hamilton, 28, off his game. He’s representing America in the mixed doubles curling competition alongside his sister, Becca Hamilton, 27.

The siblings, from McFarland, Wisconsin, beat married Russian couple Anastasia Bryzgalova and Alexander Krushelnitskiy in their first preliminary match on Thursday.