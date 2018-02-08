Olympic Curler Matt Hamilton Has A Super Doppelgänger

It’s Mario time for one American athlete competing at Pyeongchang 2018.
Twitter user @douglasturtle on Wednesday joked that Olympic curler Matt Hamilton bears a resemblance to Nintendo’s famed animated Italian plumber video game character, Mario:
The U.S. Olympic Committee’s official @TeamUSA Twitter account joined in with the fun, lightheartedly asking its 1.9 million followers to “spot the difference” between these two pictures:
Which is exactly what some people did:
Hamilton also retweeted the committee’s post, which suggests he was down with the comparison.
The gentle ribbing doesn’t appear to have put Hamilton, 28, off his game. He’s representing America in the mixed doubles curling competition alongside his sister, Becca Hamilton, 27.
The siblings, from McFarland, Wisconsin, beat married Russian couple Anastasia Bryzgalova and Alexander Krushelnitskiy in their first preliminary match on Thursday.
The games formally open on Friday.