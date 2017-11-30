Matt Lauer Was Pretty Creepy To Sandra Bullock In This 2009 Interview

As new details about Matt Lauer’s alleged history of sexual misconduct continue to emerge, old footage in which the former “Today” host displays questionable behavior is resurfacing.

A video in which Lauer interviews Sandra Bullock about her 2009 movie “The Proposal” is especially bothersome.

“The major thing that’s changed since I’ve seen you last: I have seen you naked,” Lauer says less than a minute into the interview with Bullock.

The Oscar-winning actress retorts, “And I’m so sorry about that. Were you able to sleep afterwards?”

“It’s now my screensaver,” Lauer replies, while Bullock repeatedly asks him why he’s looking down.

Instead of dropping the subject, Lauer keeps harping on it.

“You’re naked for most of this movie,” he says.

“No, I’m not,” Bullock says defensively. “I’m not naked for most of this movie, [maybe] emotionally naked.”

The two continue to discuss the movie, including a slapstick scene in which Bullock appears to be mostly naked, her breasts and lower region covered by an arm and a loofah respectively.

Then, as the interview is about to wrap, Lauer brings up the subject of Bullock’s body again.

“Did I mention you have a nude scene in this movie?” Lauer asks.

“Pretty much from the time you opened your mouth,” Bullock replies.

“Sandra Bullock, come back more often,” Lauer says, trying to end the segment.

“No, not after this interview, no,” Bullock says jokingly, causing the whole crew to laugh.