Matt LeBlanc Has The Grossest Story About Rachel's Meat Trifle In 'Friends'

The one where Matt LeBlanc almost made us barf.

“Friends” fans will be familiar with the sixth season scene in which Joey devours Rachel’s bizarre Thanksgiving meat trifle:

But on Friday’s broadcast of “The Graham Norton Show,” LeBlanc revealed a hitherto unknown (and potentially heave-inducing) detail about the filming of the episode.

Namely, when it came to chowing down on the meaty sweat treat, he inadvertently ended up eating costar David Schwimmer’s spittle as well.