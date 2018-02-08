Singer Matt Palmer's 'Inevitably' Is The Perfect Video Valentine

Singer-songwriter Matt Palmer is back with his most ambitious project yet.

The pop and R&B artist traces the highs and lows of a romantic relationship on his new visual EP, “Get Lost.” HuffPost got a first look at the EP’s third video, “Inevitably,” which sees Palmer cozying up to YouTube personality and model Max Emerson on the streets of Los Angeles.

Palmer told HuffPost he and director Ryan Bartley wanted to “tell a story that was compelling and felt true, while still being a bit heightened” through the seven interconnected videos of “Get Lost,” which will be released in full next month. The new EP is the follow-up to Palmer’s 2014 EP, “Stranger Than Fiction,” and is considerably more danceable than its predecessor.

“I grew up loving Mariah Carey, Babyface, Michael and Janet Jackson, and I’m currently really inspired by Years & Years, MNEK and Disclosure,” said Palmer, who described his sound as “very melodic and vocal-driven pop, with an R&B influence.”

“I feel like genres are more melded together than ever, so it’s been fun to draw from so many different influences on this project,” he said.

As a gay black artist, Palmer said he’ll continue to incorporate queer themes into his work, but added, “I have learned that trying to represent an entire community of people is a losing game.”

“There will always be people that don’t enjoy my music or don’t relate to the story we’re trying to tell in the videos, and that’s OK,” he said.“While I hope lots of people connect to the songs and videos, my goal is always to make something that I’m proud of and can stand behind, and I certainly feel that with this project.”

“Get Lost” will be released in full March 9.