09/17/2018 10:46 am ET

Matthew Perry Says He Spent Past 3 Months In A Hospital

The "Friends" star had surgery to repair a gastrointestinal perforation.
By Ron Dicker

Matthew Perry has been a friend in need.

The 49-year-old TV star revealed on Twitter recently that he had been hospitalized for three months following surgery to repair a gastrointestinal perforation.

Citing an anonymous source, People reported on Saturday that Perry, who played Chandler on the hit sitcom “Friends,” was “going home finally.”

A spokesperson for “The Odd Couple” actor told outlets in August that Perry had undergone the procedure at a Los Angeles hospital. “He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals,” the statement said.

A gastrointestinal perforation is a hole that can occur in the stomach, small intestine, and large bowel ― and the painful condition can lead to other complications.

Perry has previously dealt with other health issues, including alcohol and drug addiction, Entertainment Tonight reported.

A Perry rep did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Matthew Perry, pictured in April 2017, said he was in a hospital bed for several months.
Carlo Allegri / Reuters
Matthew Perry, pictured in April 2017, said he was in a hospital bed for several months.

Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
