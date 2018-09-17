Matthew Perry Says He Spent Past 3 Months In A Hospital

Matthew Perry has been a friend in need.

The 49-year-old TV star revealed on Twitter recently that he had been hospitalized for three months following surgery to repair a gastrointestinal perforation.

Three months in a hospital bed. Check. — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) September 15, 2018

Citing an anonymous source, People reported on Saturday that Perry, who played Chandler on the hit sitcom “Friends,” was “going home finally.”

A spokesperson for “The Odd Couple” actor told outlets in August that Perry had undergone the procedure at a Los Angeles hospital. “He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals,” the statement said.

A gastrointestinal perforation is a hole that can occur in the stomach, small intestine, and large bowel ― and the painful condition can lead to other complications.

Perry has previously dealt with other health issues, including alcohol and drug addiction, Entertainment Tonight reported.

A Perry rep did not immediately respond to a request for comment.