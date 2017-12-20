'Law & Order' Could Have Saved Trump Judicial Pick From Colossal Flub, Says Producer

“Law & Order” fans might have been able to answer simple legal questions better than President Donald Trump’s judicial nominee Matthew Petersen did during his confirmation hearing last week.

Petersen withdrew his name from consideration on Tuesday after the release of an embarassing viral video showed him failing to answer basic law questions that Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) posed to him.

William N. Fordes, who was a producer on “Law & Order” throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, said Petersen might have spared himself some humiliation had he watched “even a few episodes” of the popular legal show prior to his hearing.

In a New York Times letter to the editor, Fordes suggested the show would have taught Petersen some basic legal concepts, such as “what a motion ‘in limine’ is, and what the various abstention doctrines are” ― both of which stumped the former nominee.

Fordes wrote: