Justice Department OLC Opinion Claims Matt Whitaker’s Attorney General Appointment Is Legit

WASHINGTON ― The Justice Department’s quasi-judicial Office of Legal Counsel told President Donald Trump before he forced former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign that he could appoint an official who had not been confirmed by the Senate, like acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, to take his place.

A 20-page OLC opinion authored by Assistant Attorney General Steven Engel, released by the Justice Department on Wednesday, states that OLC had “previously advised that the President could designate a senior Department of Justice official, such as Mr. Whitaker, as Acting Attorney General.”

The OLC opinion conceded that it was rare for the acting attorney general to be an individual not confirmed by the Senate. The only example they found was from 1866, before the creation of the Justice Department. Nevertheless, the opinion concluded that Trump’s appointment of Whitaker would be legitimate.

“Following Attorney General Sessions’s resignation, the President could have relied upon the Deputy Attorney General, the Solicitor General, or an Assistant Attorney General to serve as Acting Attorney General. But the availability of potential alternatives does not disable Congress from providing the President with discretion to designate other persons,” Engel wrote. “Nothing in the text of the Constitution or historical practice suggests that the President may turn to an official who has not been confirmed by the Senate if, but only if, there is no appropriate Senate-confirmed official available.”

