Mavin is Looking to Revolutionize the Influencer Marketing Industry

Influencer marketing is a form of marketing that has taken off in the last couple of years (though it has been around for much longer). Essentially, influencer marketing is where a focus is placed on influential individuals instead of the entire target market. It finds out which individuals have influence over buyers, and markets to them instead of the entire market. The company will normally pay an influencer (or pay them) to try and get that individual’s fans/followers to purchase their products.

Problem is, while there is innovation here and there in the industry, there hasn’t been anything truly revolutionary in it in quite some time. That is, until Mavin was created. Mavin is a reward-based influencer marketing platform that uses blockchain technology. It essentially connects everyone with brands and companies so everyone can participate in marketing a particular product, company or brand to those who follow or see their social media posts. No matter what social media platform you prefer or are proficient at, there is a good chance that Mavin is available for it. Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat, Twitch and more are all planned to be available for Mavin.

Mavin is holding their ICO from November 22nd to December 17th and they are hoping to raise about ETH 80,000 (approximately $24 Million USD) through the ICO. Their tokens (which have the ticker symbol MVN) will be released at a base rate of 30,000 MVN for 1 ETH. They also have pre-sale bonuses, so don’t wait until the 22nd if you want to invest!

In terms of token allocation, 60% of the tokens will be sold in the crowd sale, 20% will be in the influencer reward pool, 18% will go to the team at Mavin and 2% will go to bounty and partners. This is a good sign as the large majority of the tokens will be going to the users and influencers of the platform.

So now that you know a bit about their launch and ICO, exactly what is Mavin? Well, Mavin wants to be the next best thing in influencer marketing. Instead of having companies only go after the big influencers and bid each other up, Mavin will turn everyone into an influencer.

This will provide benefit to both the companies/brands and the users of the platform as well. Companies will get access to thousands of micro influencers at up to 10x cheaper than traditional measures. Influencers/users, on the other hand, will be paid and rewarded by these companies for posting about their brand, company or product.

How much the influencer will receive in terms of rewards will depend on a few things, most notably their influencer profile score and social post quality score. Their influencer profile will depend on things like followers, engagement rate and more. A social post quality score will depend on things like relevant hashtags, brand visibility, image quality and more. This quality score is determined both by and AI verification and human verification. This human verification is also another way for people to make money on this platform, by verifying posts instead of making posts themselves.

Mavin has many other benefits and advantages as well to its users and companies alike. One of the biggest is the fact that users are rewarded/paid instantly and there is no minimum amount is required before payment is triggered. This is a contrast from many other platforms out there who require users to have a certain amount of points or money banked before they can actually receive it.

Mavin is a platform that has fairly lofty goals set for it by its team. While it may start out with small and diversified target audience, they are prepared for growth in many ways and hope that Mavin can one day become a safe and secure global influencer marketplace on the blockchain.

Now that you know about the platform and their goal, let’s take a bit of a closer look at the team behind Mavin. The team is headed up by CEO and Project Lead Daniel Jazbec, who is an IT specialist with a ton of experience in the marketing and financial sectors. The team is rounded out by a number of other industry professionals who have decades and decades of impressive experience in their given fields.

If you are interested in the future outlook for Mavin, they have a detailed roadmap on their website. According to this roadmap, the prototype will be released in January of 2018, with the Alpha and Beta version releasing in April and July 2018, respectively. The public release will then take place in September of 2018.