Man’s best friend can also be a very good teammate.

Watch this German shepherd pass to new Harlem Globetrotter Max Pearce for a perfectly executed alley-oop dunk.

The 6-foot Pearce, a former SUNY-Purchase player whose selfie jam electrified the 2018 State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3 Point Championships, tried to get ESPN’s attention with a Twitter video he posted Tuesday.