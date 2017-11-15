Maximize Your Next International Trip: Learn A New Language

In a global economy, simply telling your potential employer that you have what it takes to get the job done doesn’t cut it anymore. Hiring managers at top firms weigh many factors – some of which might be out of your control. In trying to land that dream job, you may find yourself outsmarted by a well-connected candidate or, in most cases, pitted against more accomplished peers.

In spite of tough competition, there’s a way for you to stand out: master a foreign language.

In a recent report by the New American Economy, the number of U.S. companies looking for bilingual workers has more than doubled in the last five years. The demand for foreign language proficiency is now at 630,000, a huge jump from 240,000 open positions for candidates with bilingual abilities in 2010. This trend will only continue despite the recent trend towards nationalism in the US and abroad.

In the past, the majority of listings involved hospitality and customer-service industries. Today, the fastest growing category for bilingual positions now include: financial managers, industrial engineers and editors. We currently have presidents of investment firms, tech giants, and manufacturing companies taking our language courses. They see the value in gaining at least a basic level of understanding in a foreign language. The benefits of language training however are not only for high level executives. Over the years, it has become more evident that bilingual employees have an edge, no matter where they are in the skills-spectrum.

You appeal to international companies.

As companies expand and build businesses across oceans, foreign language fluency gives job candidates the opportunity to showcase themselves as global employees. If it comes down to you and another candidate for an overseas position, your odds of snagging the job are higher (assuming you are equal competitors in terms of other credentials), if you speak the local language.

Also, having this coveted skill will broaden your job prospects. It might not only lead you to various companies looking for a bilingual speaker, but it can also make you hirable across departments once you have your foot in the door.

In 2004, I was a young American who explored career options in China. Without a doubt, my dedication to learning Mandarin Chinese was critical to my success in doing business in the country.

Only then having an entry-level job in a company in Shanghai, I worked hard to acquire the proper language skills, and to understand the social and cultural differences between myself and the people I worked with. I wouldn’t have been promoted to the top of the corporate ladder if I didn’t go through the rigors and challenges of learning a new language.

Having experienced the advantage of being a bilingual worker first-hand, I founded BRIC Language Systems in 2010. We wanted to offer language and cultural training using methodologies beyond the four walls of the classroom. One of our goals at BRIC is for our graduates to be marketable candidates who can easily advance in the workplace.

You’re the one to bridge the gap.

Studies show that, because of language or cultural misunderstandings, Americans lose almost $2 billion each year.

Whether you are part of a small team or a division of hundreds, your employer can count on you to communicate with potential and existing clients. If your company wants to reach a wider customer base, you can take charge as an interpreter and help nurture business relationships. Even if clients are able to converse in English, you most definitely will build a better rapport if you can talk to them comfortably in their first language – leading to more sales or better service as a result.

Speaking to someone in their native language also increases the level of confidence between the parties. With your skill, you can interpret and analyze complex reports, answer client’s questions on the spot and secure their trust in doing business with you.

Meanwhile, if there’s an opportunity to travel at work, your chances of being assigned to that project are high.

You can directly (or indirectly) boost your salary.

Studies point to an average increase in pay of 4% and up to 15% for bilingual and multilingual employees. For higher-level positions, the premium of foreign language expertise could even be higher. Although economists have been unsuccessful in calculating the exact monetary value of this sought-after skill, there are a few other ways to see its benefits.

Learning a new language can make you a more intuitive problem solver. More than understanding grammatical rules, you will also be forced to identify how words are applied contextually. Beyond searching for analytical solutions, you are able to practice reaching more intuitive ones. Fluency in another language also gives you the advantage of taking a new approach to a problem – one that might not easily be obvious to your colleagues (or even your employer).

More importantly, you become a more viable candidate for a managerial or a higher executive position in the company. With your skill, you can lead and grow the business whichever side of the world you may be working from.