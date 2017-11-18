Maximize Your Vacation Days with These Tips

Oh, America, the land of the free-to-work-as-much-as-humanly-possible and home of the can’t-remember-the-last-time-I-used-all-my-vacation days. If you’re stateside and really lucky, you’re working a job about 50 weeks a year and have but two short weeks of vacation time granted to you each year. With such limited time to get out and explore the world, it’s not surprising that only about half of all Americans even both to use all of their paid vacation days each year. Our culture endlessly glorifies being overworked, overbooked, and overtired.