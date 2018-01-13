Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) did not hold back in her criticism of President Donald Trump for reportedly suggesting that Haiti and some African nations were “shithole countries.”

Trump allegedly made the comment during an Oval Office meeting with lawmakers on Thursday while arguing against restoring protections for immigrants from those areas. Trump later claimed he didn’t use those specific words, but Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), who was there at the time, said he did.

During an interview with stand-in host Joy Reid on MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes” on Friday night, Waters said the U.S. was being “represented by the most despicable human being that could possibly ever walk the earth.”

“I don’t know when Americans are going to tire of this lying man,” she added.

Please read my statement on Donald Trump's racist slurs about immigrants! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/frlj1pUlBq — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) January 12, 2018

Waters has also issued a statement regarding Trump’s reported comments, in which she called the president “a racist and indecent man with no good values.”

“Donald Trump is an embarrassment and a national disgrace,” she added. “Members of Congress have a responsibility to the American people and our democracy to impeach him.”