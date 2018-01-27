Maxine Waters To Respond To Donald Trump's State Of The Union Speech

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) is slated to provide her own nationally televised response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Waters will deliver her remarks on the BET program “Angela Rye’s State of the Union,” according to a report by BuzzFeed News.

Waters’ speech is not part of the Democratic Party’s official response to the president, which is due to be delivered by Rep. Joseph Kennedy III (D-Mass.).

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Getty Images Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) has become a viral internet sensation for her fierce and colorful denunciations of President Donald Trump.

It is nonetheless likely to make a splash thanks to Waters’ large internet following. Waters ― or “Auntie Maxine,” as she is affectionately known ― has become a viral sensation thanks to her fierce and colorful denunciations of Trump and her confrontations with administration officials.

Waters, the ranking Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, famously grilled Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin about an unanswered letter during a July hearing. Dissatisfied with Mnuchin’s explanations, Waters repeatedly interrupted him to inform him that she was “reclaiming my time” ― a refrain that has since become an internet meme and feminist rallying cry.