Maxine Waters Responds To Death Threats: 'You'd Better Shoot Straight'

Days after she was forced to cancel events because of a “very serious” death threat, a fired-up Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) declared at a rally Saturday, “If you shoot at me, you’d better shoot straight.”

Waters made her defiant statement at the Families Belong Together rally in Los Angeles, which drew several thousand protesters against President Donald Trump’s zero tolerance immigration policy. The rally was one of hundreds across the nation.

“I have no fear. I’m in this fight,” she vowed to cheers.

“I know that there are those who are talking about censuring me, talking about kicking me out of Congress, talking about shooting me, talking about hanging me,” Waters added.

“All I have to say is this: If you shoot me, you’d better shoot straight. There’s nothing like a wounded animal. I am prepared to make whatever sacrifices need to be made.”

Waters was attacked by the president and others after she called on protesters earlier in the week to confront members of the Trump administration in public over the immigration policy. The call came after White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant. Earlier, protesters hounded Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen out of a Mexican restaurant in Washington.

Waters was slammed with death threats, which her office said increased after Trump warned her in a tweet to “be careful what you wish for.” Waters canceled events in Alabama and Texas this weekend after a “very serious death threat,” she said in a statement. Trump misrepresented what Waters had called for, claiming that she had urged protesters to harm his supporters, which Waters had not.

At another point in her speech Saturday, Waters told Trump: “We’re not afraid of you. You should be ashamed. ... How dare you take the babies from mothers’ arms,” she said, referring to the thousands of immigrant children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

She added: “Donald Trump, we are sick and tired of you. We have no fear, you will not intimidate us. ... The Constitution of the United States of America gives us the right to protest, and protest we will.”

Waters also demanded to cheers: “Impeach 45.”