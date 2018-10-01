Maxine Waters: My Staff Didn't Dox GOP Kavanaugh Defenders

The doxxing was immediately picked up by congress-edits, the social media bot that monitors Wiki edits from IP addresses assigned to the Capitol. The information was added “anonymously from the U.S. House of Representatives,” congress-edits said in a tweet that went out to more than 65,000 followers.

The right-wing Gateway Pundit posted tweets and other social media messages claiming the IP address responsible for the doxxing was linked to someone in Waters’ office.

Waters, a notably harsh critic of President Donald Trump, said Capitol Police and her own tech specialist determined that the “IP address in question does not belong to my office or anyone on my staff.”

Capitol Police did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request to comment on Waters’ statement.

Waters said false online accusations fingering a member of her staff “compromised” that individual’s privacy, identity and safety.

“My office has alerted the appropriate authorities and law enforcement entities of these fraudulent claims,” Waters said. “We will ensure that the perpetrators will be revealed, and that they will be held legally liable for all of their actions that are destructive and dangerous to any and all members of my staff.”