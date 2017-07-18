Maya Rudolph does a stellar impression of the first lady. But her take on Ivanka Trump may just trump her Melania Trump.
On Monday, Rudolph appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and revealed the “sexy secret” behind her fab impression of the first daughter.
“She’s always talking like she works in a lingerie store, a little bit,” Rudolph told Meyers. “Like, if you want to get the matching panties, you can get them, but they’re $14.95.”
And if they’re part of Ivanka’s own line, they were probably also made in Indonesia.
To see Rudolph create a few more whacky characters, with the help of a box full of wigs, watch the video above.
