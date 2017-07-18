On Monday, Rudolph appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and revealed the “sexy secret” behind her fab impression of the first daughter.

“She’s always talking like she works in a lingerie store, a little bit,” Rudolph told Meyers. “Like, if you want to get the matching panties, you can get them, but they’re $14.95.”

And if they’re part of Ivanka’s own line, they were probably also made in Indonesia.