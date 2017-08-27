SPORTS
The Most Brutal Photos From The Mayweather-McGregor Fight

Floyd Mayweather beat the Irishman with a technical knockout in the 10th round.
Floyd Mayweather gave UFC champion Conor McGregor a lesson in the ring on Saturday during the most hyped boxing match of the year. 

The Michigan native defeated McGregor in the 10th round with a technical knockout, keeping Mayweather’s perfect record in mint condition. Though there was intense exchanges of insults between McGregor and Mayweather in the weeks before the match, the two fighters hugged after Mayweather secured his win.

See some of the most brutal moments from the Mayweather-McGregor fight in the photos below.

  • Christian Petersen via Getty Images
    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Conor McGregor stands in the ring prior to his super welterweight boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • Steve Marcus / Reuters
    Boxing - Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Conor McGregor - Las Vegas, USA - August 26, 2017 Floyd Mayweather Jr. before the fight REUTERS/Steve Marcus
  • Steve Marcus / Reuters
    Boxing - Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Conor McGregor - Las Vegas, USA - August 26, 2017 Conor McGregor before the fight REUTERS/Steve Marcus
  • Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Conor McGregor stands in the ring prior to his super welterweight boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images )
  • Steve Marcus / Reuters
    Boxing - Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Conor McGregor - Las Vegas, USA - August 26, 2017 Floyd Mayweather Jr. in action with Conor McGregor REUTERS/Steve Marcus
  • USA Today Sports / Reuters
    Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Floyd Mayweather Jr. lands a hit against Conor McGregor during the tenth round at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
  • USA Today Sports / Reuters
    Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Floyd Mayweather Jr. (black trunks) and Conor McGregor (white trunks) box during the 10th round of their boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mayweather won via 10th round TKO. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
  • Christian Petersen via Getty Images
    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: (L-R) Floyd Mayweather Jr. throws a punch at Conor McGregor during their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • Christian Petersen via Getty Images
    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: (R-L) Conor McGregor throws a punch at Floyd Mayweather Jr. during their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: (R-L) Floyd Mayweather Jr. throws a punch at Conor McGregor during their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images )
  • Ethan Miller via Getty Images
    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: (L-R) Conor McGregor throws a punch at Floyd Mayweather Jr. during their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
  • Christian Petersen via Getty Images
    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: (R-L) Conor McGregor throws a punch at Floyd Mayweather Jr. during their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • Christian Petersen via Getty Images
    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: (L-R) Floyd Mayweather Jr. sits in his corner in between rounds of his super welterweight boxing match against Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: (R-L) Conor McGregor throws a punch at Floyd Mayweather Jr. during their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images )
  • Christian Petersen via Getty Images
    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: (L-R) Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor tie up during their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • Stephen McCarthy via Getty Images
    Nevada , United States - 26 August 2017; Floyd Mayweather Jr, right, and Conor McGregor during their super welterweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, USA. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
  • Stephen McCarthy via Getty Images
    Nevada , United States - 26 August 2017; Conor McGregor, right, and Floyd Mayweather Jr during their super welterweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, USA. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
  • Stephen McCarthy via Getty Images
    Nevada , United States - 26 August 2017; Floyd Mayweather Jr, right, and Conor McGregor during their super welterweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, USA. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
  • Christian Petersen via Getty Images
    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: (R-L) Floyd Mayweather Jr. throws a punch at Conor McGregor during their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • Stephen McCarthy via Getty Images
    Nevada , United States - 26 August 2017; Conor McGregor, left, and Floyd Mayweather Jr during their super welterweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, USA. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
  • Stephen McCarthy via Getty Images
    Nevada , United States - 26 August 2017; Conor McGregor, left, and Floyd Mayweather Jr during their super welterweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, USA. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
  • Steve Marcus / Reuters
    Boxing - Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Conor McGregor - Las Vegas, USA - August 26, 2017 Floyd Mayweather Jr. smiles as he sits in his corner in between rounds REUTERS/Steve Marcus
  • Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: (L-R) Conor McGregor throws a punch at Floyd Mayweather Jr. during their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images )
  • Christian Petersen via Getty Images
    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: (L-R) Conor McGregor throws a punch at Floyd Mayweather Jr. during their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • Stephen McCarthy via Getty Images
    Nevada , United States - 26 August 2017; Floyd Mayweather Jr, right, and Conor McGregor during their super welterweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, USA. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
  • Ethan Miller via Getty Images
    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Referee Robert Byrd stops the fight in round 10 with a TKO of Conor McGregor by Floyd Mayweather Jr. in their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
  • Stephen McCarthy via Getty Images
    Nevada , United States - 26 August 2017; Referee Robert Byrd separates Floyd Mayweather Jr, right, from Conor McGregor after calling an end to the welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr v Conor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, USA. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
  • Ethan Miller via Getty Images
    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Floyd Mayweather Jr. celebrates his TKO of Conor McGregor in their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
  • Christian Petersen via Getty Images
    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: (L-R) Floyd Mayweather Jr. hugs Floyd Mayweather Sr. after defeating Conor McGregor by TKO in their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: (L-R) Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Floyd Mayweather Sr. celebrate after defeating Conor McGregor during their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images )
