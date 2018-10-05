Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) expressed strong opposition to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday night, calling the FBI’s investigation into Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school “a sham.”

“It is simply impossible after seeing the results of the FBI supplemental work — and I hesitate to call it an investigation — that anybody could think that it was in any way shape or form the comprehensive investigation the president promised,” said Hirono, one of only four women on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“This so-called investigation is a sham. It is a fig leaf for the Republicans to hide behind. It is a talking point for their continued and predictable criticism of Democrats,” she added. “They say, ‘See, you wanted an FBI investigation. You got one. And now it isn’t good enough for you.’ Who are they kidding? This is a sham investigation.”

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), joined by other moderate senators, called for a limited FBI investigation last week as the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to proceed with Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Ford had delivered an emotional testimony about the alleged assault to the committee the day before. The White House ordered the FBI to carry out the probe.

Investigators reportedly did not interview dozens of potential witnesses, Ford or Kavanaugh.

“This so-called investigation wasn’t good enough for me and it shouldn’t be good enough to satisfy the American people,” Hirono said.

The White House said Thursday after reviewing the FBI’s report on the investigation that it was “fully confident” Kavanaugh would be confirmed. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said the bureau found “no hint of misconduct” from the judge.

But many Democrats slammed the investigation after reviewing the report.

“The most notable part of this report is what’s not in it,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said. “It looks to be the product of an incomplete investigation that was limited, perhaps by the White House.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) added on Twitter that the probe was “incomplete and inadequate.”

Ford and two other women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. He has denied the allegations.