Andrew McCabe Gave Memos On Trump Conversations To Robert Mueller

Former FBI deputy Director Andrew McCabe wrote memos detailing his interactions with President Donald Trump, as well as on some interactions between the president and former FBI Director James Comey, a person with knowledge of the matter told HuffPost.

He has also turned hard copies of the memos over to special counsel Robert Mueller, the source said. The number of memos and their contents are not yet known.

McCabe was set to retire on Sunday, after more than two decades at the FBI. But Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired him late Friday, a decision that could significantly affect McCabe’s pension.

In a lengthy statement, McCabe said he was fired because his memos could corroborate Comey’s accounts of interactions with the president. Comey wrote similar memos documenting Trump’s behavior before he was fired in May 2017.

“Here is the reality: I am being singled out and treated this way because of the role I played, the actions I took, and the events I witnessed in the aftermath of the firing of James Comey,” McCabe said.

Sessions defended his decision. He made it at the recommendation of the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility because of McCabe’s alleged unauthorized disclosure to news media and because he allegedly lacked “candor” on multiple occasions.

“As the OPR proposal stated, ‘all FBI employees know that lacking candor under oath results in dismissal and that our integrity is our brand,’” Sessions said Friday in a statement.

Trump applauded McCabe’s ouster in a tweet Saturday morning, calling it a “great day for Democracy.”

“Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy,” Trump wrote.

McCabe has been described as a lifelong Republican.

Many saw Sessions’ move as an attempt to interfere with Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Trump’s personal lawyer on Saturday called for the Mueller probe to end.