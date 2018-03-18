Retired four-star Army Gen. Barry McCaffrey has slammed Donald Trump as a “serious threat to U.S. national security” for his failure to protect the nation from “active Russian attacks.”

McCaffrey accused the president in a tweet Friday of being “under the sway” of Russian president Vladimir Putin” for some “unknown reason.”

Reluctantly I have concluded that President Trump is a serious threat to US national security. He is refusing to protect vital US interests from active Russian attacks. It is apparent that he is for some unknown reason under the sway of Mr Putin. — Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) March 16, 2018

The highly decorated McCaffrey is a military analyst for NBC News and president of his own consulting firm, BR McCaffrey Associates. He was the director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy under President Bill Clinton from 1996 to 2001.

Trump has been mysteriously silent on provocations from Russia.

Early this month, Putin boasted of his nation’s nuclear weapons capabilities. A simulated video he presented appeared to depict next-generation nuclear missiles striking Florida. Trump has yet to respond.

Last month, Adm. Michael Rogers, head of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that Trump had not given him any authority to take action against Russian cyber attacks.