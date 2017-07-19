Sen. John McCain Receives Bipartisan Support And Praise Following Cancer Diagnosis

After the office of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) announced on Wednesday that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer, an outpouring of support and praise came from lawmakers, both Republican and Democratic.
Numerous lawmakers offered statements of sympathy and well-wishes for the longtime senator, 2008 presidential nominee and Vietnam War veteran, whose military service included more than five years as a prisoner of war.
-
President Donald Trump
Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. pic.twitter.com/SO4XYgnyug— President Trump (@POTUS) July 20, 2017
-
Former President Barack Obama
John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017
-
Former Vice President Joe Biden
John and I have been friends for 40 years. He's gotten through so much difficulty with so much grace. He is strong - and he will beat this.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 20, 2017
-
Former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton
John McCain is as tough as they come. Thinking of John, Cindy, their wonderful children, & their whole family tonight.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 20, 2017
-
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)
.@SenJohnMcCain is a hero to our Conference and a hero to our country. pic.twitter.com/Ld2lQH1mMn— Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) July 20, 2017
-
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.)
.@SenJohnMcCain has always been a warrior. It's who he is. All of us, not as Republicans or Democrats, but as Americans, are behind him. pic.twitter.com/B6iDpPultM— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) July 20, 2017
-
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)
.@SenJohnMcCain is a hero, a patriot and a fighter. I am privileged to call him a friend. Paul & I pray for his recovery and his family.— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) July 20, 2017
-
Former President Bill Clinton
As he’s shown his entire life, don’t bet against John McCain. Best wishes to him for a swift recovery.— Bill Clinton (@billclinton) July 20, 2017
-
Former President George H.W. Bush
Following is a statement by @GeorgeHWBush on @SenJohnMcCain. pic.twitter.com/x8kIStWz7p— Jim McGrath (@jgm41) July 20, 2017
-
Former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.)
Hang in there @SenJohnMcCain. You're tough! You can beat this. Fight, fight, fight! I am proud to call you my friend.— Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) July 20, 2017
-
Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.)
To say @SenJohnMcCain is a fighter is an understatement. Time and time again, he has shown all of us how to be courageous under fire.— Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (@SenatorHeitkamp) July 20, 2017
-
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.)
Counting on the legendary John McCain strength to give cancer its toughest fight ever. Rooting for you, dear friend.— Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) July 20, 2017
-
Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.)
Hey John! We can't wait to welcome you to the club. You got this! ❤️@SenJohnMcCain #cancersurvivors— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) July 20, 2017
-
Former secretary of state and Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.)
I love @SenJohnMcCain. Unbeatable, unbreakable. He's Teddy Roosevelt's "man in the arena" even when we're on opposite sides. God bless. pic.twitter.com/0sBY4QynWp— John Kerry (@JohnKerry) July 20, 2017