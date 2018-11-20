White Man Accused Of Pulling Gun On Muslim Teens At Minnesota McDonald's

Police are investigating an incident at a Minnesota McDonald’s in which a man reportedly pulled a gun on a group of Muslim teenagers on Monday night.

Several videos of the incident have been uploaded to Twitter, showing a group of young people yelling “He has a gun!” as turn and run from a man who is walking out of the restaurant.

A McDonald’s employee then orders the group to also leave despite bystanders intervening.

“Don’t send them out there when the dude just pulled a fucking gun on them,” one man says. “You better call the fucking cops, is what you gotta do.”

@McDonalds is this what you stand for? We were just trying to order when this man said racist remarks, claimed to be touched (when really he pushed a kid as seen on video) pulled a gun out on kids and you still kick us out knowing we’re in danger? 1/2 pic.twitter.com/3vKXsxhuwH — f💓 (@snatchingedgess) November 20, 2018

Another employee reportedly then told the group the man would have “pulled out a gun for a reason.”

After yelling you also add “if he pulled out a gun it’s for a reason”. There should be no reason that a man pulled out a gun on children just trying to order their food. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/fg1LByNBbL — f💓 (@snatchingedgess) November 20, 2018

This is the man that pulled the gun tonight. Detective Twitter do your thing 👀🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Y5Sk2NUviJ — f💓 (@snatchingedgess) November 20, 2018

In a statement on Tuesday, the Eden Prairie Police Department said that it was investigating the incident after receiving a 911 call “regarding disorderly conduct” at the fast-food restaurant southwest of Minneapolis.

“Arriving officers located several juveniles inside the restaurant,” the statement read. “Witnesses reported a verbal altercation between an adult male and a juvenile male, during which the adult male reportedly displayed a gun before leaving the scene.”

One of the teenagers who claimed to be involved told Muslim Girl that her friend was attempting to use Apple Pay when the man began making racist remarks.

“Jihan heard the man say, ’You’re probably using EBT,” Farida Osman said, referring to electronic benefit transfer. “And she immediately turned to him and said, ‘Just because I’m black, doesn’t mean I use EBT.’”

EBT is a system in which welfare benefits are loaded onto a debit card that recipients can use at retailers.

After the group confronted the man, it’s alleged he then became increasingly hostile toward them before pulling out a firearm.