Inside McKamey Manor, America's Most Extreme Haunted House

Haunted houses scare up a lot of attention this time of year, but few provide the frights of McKamey Manor.

Russ McKamey started this homemade haunted attraction in the backyard of his San Diego home, and it’s considered the most extreme full-contact haunt of all time.

McKamey has since moved his scare show to Nashville, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama, but the rules are still frighteningly simple: In exchange for signing a waiver, visitors get waterboarded, covered in tarantulas or locked in a coffin, according to the new documentary “Haunters: The Art Of The Scare.”

Despite its extreme nature, McKamey Manor has a waiting list of close to 24,000 people, even as some people who experienced it say they have suffered aches, pains and emotional scars.

As the clip above shows, once you’re in, you won’t be let out until McKamey has filmed your reactions of true terror.