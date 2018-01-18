Olympian McKayla Maroney On Larry Nassar: 'He Abused My Trust. He Abused My Body.'

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney made a powerful statement Thursday morning during the sentence hearing of former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University team doctor Larry Nassar.

Maroney, who alleged in October that Nassar began sexually abusing her when she was 13, was not in court. Michigan state Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis read the gymnast’s victim impact statement as a photo of Maroney at the 2012 Summer Olympics hung behind her.

Maroney, 21, wrote about starting gymnastics when she was 18 months old and entering her first competition when she was 7. She said making the U.S. National Team at 14 was “remarkable and amazing,” but that it came with a price.

“I was told to trust [Nassar], that he would treat my injuries and make it possible for me to achieve my Olympic dreams,” the statement said. “Dr. Nassar told me that I was receiving ‘medically necessary treatment that he had been performing on patients for over 30 years.’ As it turns out, much to my demise, Dr. Nassar was not a doctor, he in fact is, was, and forever shall be, a child molester, a monster of a human being. End of story.”

“He abused my trust. He abused my body and he left scars on my psyche that may never go away,” Povilaitis read from Maroney’s statement.

“For me, the scariest night of my life happened when I was 15 years old,” she continued. “I had flown all day and night with the team to get to Tokyo. He’d given me a sleeping pill for the flight, and the next thing I know, I was all alone with him in his hotel room getting a ‘treatment.’ I thought I was going to die that night.”

She wrote that Nassar also abused her twice while she was competing in the 2012 Olympics.

Maroney called for several organizations to be held accountable for allowing the abuse to go on for so long.

“A simple fact is this: If Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee had paid attention to any of the red flags in Larry Nassar’s behavior, I never would have met him, I never would have been ‘treated’ by him, I never would have been abused by him,” she said.

Brendan McDermid / Reuters Prosecutor Angela Povilaitis reads Maroney's victim impact statement during Larry Nassar's sentence hearing on Thursday.

The statement ended on a strong note: “Our silence has given the wrong people power for too long, and it’s time to take our power back.”

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said she hoped Maroney and her mother were watching a livestream of the court proceedings.

“Thank you, McKayla. I think you have just taken your power back along with your sister survivors,” she said. “Your voice for change and accountability is being heard.”