McKayla Maroney Says She Told Olympic Coach Of Nassar Abuse In 2011

Nassar, who also served as a doctor at Michigan State University, has been accused of sexually abusing over 260 young athletes. Over the last year, he pleaded guilty to several counts of sexual assault of minors and possessing child pornography and is serving three concurrent prison sentences of up to 175 years.

Maroney said she decided to speak up during the car ride in Toyko because she was “desperate.” The previous night, she said, Nassar’s sexual assault had been worse than ever.

“I didn’t feel like it was him anymore,” Maroney said of the incident, which she also detailed when she first went public in an October Twitter post about Nassar’s abuse. “It was this other thing that took over ― the dark part of him. ... He went like overboard that night I was bawling, naked, on a bed, him on top of me. And I thought I was going to die.”