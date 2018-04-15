Kate McKinnon Kills As Laura Ingraham On 'Saturday Night Live'

Astounding chameleon Kate McKinnon claimed one more victim on “Saturday Night Live” with her slinky impersonation of Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

McKinnon’s Ingraham complains to Colin Jost on “Weekend Update” about attacks on her for “trolling a traumatized teen,” referring to mocking Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg for not getting into all the colleges he applied to.

The “totalitarian left can attack me all they want,” she says. “But I will continue to defend the First Amendment. That’s my right to bully people without being bullied in return.”

Our “country’s so divided now, and I’m an important part of that,” she oozes, admitting that she’s been “spewing venom for decades.”

McKinnon boasts about new sponsors she has concocted for her program to make up for the several that dropped her show after attacking Hogg. They include “Carl’s Sr. — leftover Carl’s Jr. food ground to mush for old people,” “Lady Bump Stock — the lightweight bump stock for delicate hands” and “Cream Soda, the soda for whites.”

“What do you want me to say? I’m getting pwned by teenagers!” says McKinnon. “I don’t understand anything anymore.”