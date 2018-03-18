Kate McKinnon Channels Bobble-Head Betsy DeVos On 'Saturday Night Live'

Kate McKinnon might do a better Betsy DeVos than the real Betsy DeVos. #SNL pic.twitter.com/7JD1PfOQTE

Chameleon Kate McKinnon again played an uncanny Betsy DeVos on “Saturday Night Live,” admitting with a smile on her vacuous face: “I’m not very good at my job.”

The “Weekend Update” bit was a play on DeVos’ diastrous appearance last week on “60 Minutes,” when she admitted she lacked facts on school performance and said she never “intentionally” visits poorly performing schools to try to determine the problem.

Asked to explain the awkward interview, a cheerful McKinnon explained to anchor Colin Jost: “I think the problem is that the words that were coming out of my mouth were bad ... and that is because they came from my brain.”

As for her ideas on education, “I don’t like to think of things in terms of school,” she admitted, and encouraged states to come up with their own solutions, like established a school for bears in Wyoming, where there are lots of “potential grizzlies” ... and in North Carolina stop being trans.”

Asked why she is criticized so often, “Betsy” responds: “I think it’s because I do not do a good job and I can’t because I don’t know how.”

She does hope to make sure that “all schools are safe learning environments for guns.” And while “DeVos” admits not being good on camera, “behind the scenes my ideas are much worse,”