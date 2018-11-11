Kate McKinnon unchained her inner Jeff Sessions one more time on “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open so the possum-cuddling former attorney general could say his sad goodbyes to the White House.

It was — almost — sad.

Even Robert De Niro’s special counsel Robert Mueller turned up to say farewell.

“I don’t know what I did wrong,” said the nostalgic hillbilly. “I put kids in cages and said no to gays. What more did you all want?”

McKinnon’s Sessions sadly revisits various keepsakes, like a framed letter from Coretta Scott King “calling me a sumbitch” — and the “trusty bible” used to justify “a lot of bad things.”

The axed lawman shows off a coffee mug emblazoned with a confederate flag reading: “It’s not about hatred; it’s about heritage.” A tinier mug inside says: “JK: It is about hatred.”

“I can’t believe this is happening to me,” says a crestfallen McKinnon as she cradles a photo of Alec Baldwin playing Donald Trump. She begins to croon the lyrics of Adele’s “Someone Like You.”

McKinnon asks De Niro if Sessions will be in Mueller’s final report. De Niro responds: “A little bit.”

What about the president?

“A lotta bit.”

De Niro then hands McKinnon a piece of toilet paper from the bottom of Trump’s shoe so the “house elf” can now be free.

“I’ll treasure this,” says Sessions.

“You’re a weird little dude, Jeff” notes De Niro.