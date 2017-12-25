McMindfulness And The Jolidays

A term, called Selfing asks of us to reflect upon how much of our time goes into the stories of I, Me and Mine—rather than being present in the world.and all that it offers. All the doing, and I mean all this doing our USA culture does in one solid day would be far more effective if it came from a cultivated state of being-ness- a way to see the world, as opposed to it being something outside of ourselves. The benefits of this practice of being aware of being aware is that it shows as activity in parts of the brain that light up as lateral open consciousness. Our brains respond happily. It is not just about me, but rather the collective consciousness we are all a part of.

I call this mainstream brand of mindfulness, much like metaphor of 20th century invented fast food and therefore coined it: McMindfulness. This lower end, less quality, lower integrity of foodstuffs, in this case mind stuffs, is a mere reinvention of the original healing modality created and named at MIT over 30 years ago. McMindfulness no longer feels real, authentic or even close to the vibration it commanded over 30 years ago where authenticity, presence and spiritual expansion were at the leading edge. The consciousness and awareness that there is more to this space-time reality than meets the eye, so much more than this material plane and how we tap into it is at the heart of pure mindful expansive presence- the kind that plants solid science of foundation over time-not a course streamlined for fast food consumption.

Wearing or Doing the (Mc)Mindfulness as some sort of I AM WORTHY button depreciates the cultivation of one who has had a long standing, over time, moment by moment practice.

WHERE'S THE BEEF, BABY ?

It is so important to seek role models, mentors, teachers who have longevity, who truly walk the walk and actually live the Life you desire. Find those that use presence -mindfulness— as way of seeing the world, not just to sell a new movement, idea or the latest hot yoga moment-woohoo!

DO YOU HAVE SELF HELP FATIGUE SYNDROME?

It is so very easy to buy the next shiny thing on the market that sells you something outside of yourself. Easy to get swept up in a current that doesn’t root itself in an on-going reflective conversation that looks both to the past to expand and into the future to evolve. This creates momentum on our way there. Mindfulness is not a destination- it is a moment by moment, on the way to the next moment by moment- on the way to that kind of a place to perhaps get to. Beware the monk who espouses his living on the top of a mountain for year or and self-certifies himself as “ain’t nothing but the real thing...”

McMindfulness today has become more like those who are hungry, and somehow find those big yellow arches and immediately drive onto the fast food line as a drive thru... or a drive by.

Coca~Cola’s tagline: It's The Real Thing, Baby or Taste The Feeling is more on target and builds upon a real, classic, real deal kinda product-like being human with presence since the beginning of time. This bespeaks vibration, so feel yours- and FEEL is the key word as move into new dimensions.. Check Out Coca-Cola Branding. What is real? And how do we allow society to seduce us with something as innocent and so advanced as the ancient practice of Mindfulness? Do you see the Buddha (whose insights way-back-when were Mindfulness' solid foundation) hopping onto the fast food line to consume mindfulness as a commodity and as a consumption? Nope.

We can use this insight as a technology to awaken and evolve our human operating system in a world who values exteriority and forgets, drives by and over the interiority of our heart/minds ask of us as what a true valued system is. A system that lasts over a lifetime, one that is questioned at the same time it evolves and proves its value in all places, in all times, over time. One that is not the next new hotness for gaining yet another certification as a Mindfulness Weekend Workshop participant as either a school psychologist, doctor, financial planner, librarian, reading teacher, teacher who employs their understanding of the fast food course they just took while they check it off their list as being part of the “New Age” coolness yet where he/she freaks out in other areas of life, talks trash about colleagues and does not maintain an impeccability to their demeanor. It is always about us and it is never about us. What is the story of you? Think about it- or rather, breathe about it and cultivate awareness.

Life is meant to be enjoyed with happiness, choose thoughts of joy, to live and prosper and to just be happy. Mindfulness is a cultivated practice- yes-- a practice. Over time. In all situations. Using Life as our curriculum just as it is, and knowing that you are knowing---aware that you are aware and perhaps aware that you were not aware. Many are sleep walking through courses while their motivation is to earn those extra CME credits or CEU credits taken to fulfill some sort of a criteria for licensure and an external pressure-"gotta get my CMEs" without fostering assimilation into one's Life, day by day- presence-ing. Then a;; the stories of ourselves will have a component as being the observer and allowing yourself to experience mindfulness as a how we see the world— a way of seeing the world.

In this holiday season, may you be happy. May you be jolly. May you thrive. May you sip and revel in the wellspring of your birthright of sweet wellbeing. May you open to know that you know. And to know that you don't. That is being mindful in this unfolding moment, fully present, without judgement with the deep utter compassion for the human experience we share in this one cultivated interpersonal neurobiological moment.