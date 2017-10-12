Me Too. A Mommy’s Experience of Childhood Sexual Abuse

Here’s my synopsis: The time is now. Share. Speak Out. Let’s raise awareness to help those who can’t help themselves. Read me story, please.

I was 4 years old. My mom was working. Her best friend was my babysitter. She had 3 kids of her own. A 12-year-old daughter, an 8-year-old son, and a 16-year-old stepson. I don’t remember any of their names but I do remember how they made me feel.

The 12-year old daughter was caring, loving, mothering. She looked out for me at times and made sure I was OK. I liked her. This girl was the big sister I never had.

The 8-year old son would play with me. We entertained ourselves with his trucks and cars. We’d watch the Mickey Mouse club on TV. We’d also fight as brothers and sisters do. I remember thinking he was cute and I guess you could say I had a bit of a crush on him.

Sometimes my mother would leave me overnight. I was never told why or given a warning. I wanted to go home. No one showed up to take me there.

I slept in the same bed with the 8-year-old boy. He made me touch his penis. At 4-years old, I don’t recall giving consent to have my little hands put on a boy’s penis. His mom walked in to see what was happening. She was coming to rescue me. Instead, she screamed and yelled. She grabbed and shook me. Her voice echoed in my ear; “You better not tell your mother because you will get into big trouble.” I was a bad girl. My mother’s best friend shamed me. She embarrassed me. This felt scary.

On another occasion, my mother's best friend left me home, alone with her children. The 12-year-old girl, 8-year-old boy, and 16-year-old stepson. I don’t remember the 16-year old’s name but I do remember how he made me feel.

He liked to play Hide-And-Go-Seek. He would tell his brother and sister to hide and I’d have to help him find them. I hated this game. While they looked for places to disappear, he would place me on the bed or the couch. This fat teenager would set his obese, clammy, body on top of me and ride me like a wave. I remember the perspiration that would accumulate on his upper lip. His repulsive odor and gruesome face are still vivid in my mind. I’d feel a hard bump against me but never inside of me. I wondered why no one ever came out from hiding. At some point, we’d get up to look for his siblings. I never told my mother. She'd be mad at me. His siblings wouldn't like me anymore. What would happen to my mother's best friend.

I didn’t feel safe in this home, my babysitter’s home, my mother’s best friend. I’d live with decades of nightmares. This event lived inside me. It disturbed my mind. I felt worthless. I was helpless. I was stuck. I had no way out.

These visions angered me but I never told. Already in my 30‘s, in one of my many moments of rage, I told my mother my story. She said nothing. Did she think I was lying? Was she shocked? It was never spoke of again.

And life went on. I got into one unavailable relationship after the other. I attempted suicide. I had many addictions. I got sober. I got married. I became a mom.

I was the victim of sexual abuse. I never knew that. My therapist helped me gain clarity. This was a haunting experience. It was traumatic. It affected how I lived my life.

I speak out now because no woman, man, or child should ever have to experience this kind of treachery. It doesn't have to be a disgraceful secret. It was never my fault. I know I am not alone. The time is now to share so that we can all heal together.

As a mom, I look at my son, 2 years shy of the age I was when I experienced this trauma. Tears roll down my face. Not for my little boy. He is so fortunate to have a mom who is healing and thriving. I cry for the little girl by the name of Pia who had nowhere to turn. The blameless child who carried this heavy burden well into her attempt at adulthood.

To her I say, I'm sorry for the violation of your innocence. I have compassion for you and I am here to keep you safe. We will speak our truth together because there is nothing contrite about this. You never have to be afraid again. The world is full of love and support. Go there.