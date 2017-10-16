MeToo: Alyssa Milano's Call For Sexual Abuse Victims To Come Forward Goes Viral

#MeToo quickly became the top trending hashtag on Twitter Sunday night as women spoke up to show the world just how common sexual harassment and sexual assault is.
It started with a tweet from actress Alyssa Milano, who was citing a friend:
Milano’s tweet came after a number of women stepped forward with sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was kicked out of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Saturday over the accusations.
In a matter of hours, the tweet drew nearly 25,000 responses, with many replying “me too,” starting with Milano herself:
Here are some of the other replies as women and even some men came forward:
