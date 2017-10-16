Back in the 1980s, I tried to write about being raped. I wrote it for a magazine editor for whom as a careful reporter I’d won prizes. He -- who always said “we” rather than “I” -- had repeatedly said, “Come out from behind those facts and quotes, Gail. Write essays. We want to hear your voice.”

When I told him that he probably didn’t want to hear what my voice had to say, he said, “Of course we do.” I believed him because he was the editor not only of the cultural magazine for which I worked but of a feminist magazine (yes, he edited a feminist mag, don’t ask.) I’d never written for it but figured its editor would not shy away from the topic. Rape is experienced by readers from the attacker’s point of view. That’s how rape sounds in books and looks in movies. Secretly and openly therefore it’s an exciting thought to many, and gee, she probably liked it. I wrote though largely by copying from a piece of paper that I’d kept crawling to one night to keep myself sane, dried blood still on it, because among other things, the man who trapped me in my house had thrown me against walls and onto the floor, then dropped from his full height of over six feet, knee first into my abdomen.

I wrote from the way rape is, torn and battered body being the least of it, the shock, the fear, the fury, the hatred, the visions of plunging knives into his chest, knives in and out, me fighting him off not caring about the pain until suddenly I know that his rage has taken him over completely, that if I don’t stop struggling, he’ll kill me, then using all my emotional strength to force myself to go physically limp to save my own life, hating myself for the choice, my soul desperately climbing the walls of my own mind, trying to get out. After hours trapped in this, I’m lying bloody and in agony in a bed, seeing everything in two-dimensions...Easel trees hold a tapestry of leaves...worried that I’ll never be sane again. Like boy king not yet king Arthur, I see the world through bird eyes. Mind ship bound for oblivion. Mine ship bound for oblivion. Oblivion slips on a piece of my mind. Then the feeling for years that I had failed, not to defend my honor, but to defend my own body from invasion.

Because I had scrawled things as it happened, he oddly not caring, I knew that I had combat notes — of how women actually think and feel, not how we process it later, not how others visually hear it. Mistaking it for fiction, however, the male editor of the feminist magazine rejected my piece on two grounds. Phoning me, he explained, “First, all this is an internal dialog, Gail. We want to see what’s going on....”

Eyes hard with rage, my mind snarled as I listened to him, Oh shit I trusted you. DAMN you! You don’t want this from a woman’s perspective. You want to watch, to mentally join in? You fucking, fucking bastard! But through the phone my voice was silent in his ear....

Second, he intoned, he was rejecting my piece because, “Your first person narrator....

[You mean the “I narrator”??? You mean me???]

“....sounds intelligent, educated, articulate. At one point, she’s cursing like a sailor. Would a a woman like that know those words? That section in which she’s fighting for sanity reads like poetry, Gail. In real life, no raped woman reacts like that, speaks like that. More importantly, men don’t rape women of that calibre....”

Aaaaaaaarrrggghhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.....

The male editor of the feminist magazine finished, “Why don’t you try it again, Gail. Better still, write about something else, something that you know....”

I didn’t come out from behind the quotes again for another quarter of a century.

The “Me Too” Posts

There’s a post making the rounds in Facebook this week, “If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘Me too’ as a status post, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem. “ Even if we wrote “Me too” in comments we’d make a dent, because one in five U.S. women has been raped in her lifetime. Men rape or attempt to rape two million more women in the US according to the CDC, each year.

Rape moreover is rape. That includes male on male prison rape (an estimated 216,000 victims a year), and in couples, lesbian rape, gay rape, and worst, the rape of children, even of babies.

“Marital rape” far from being “easier,” is often worse because internal worlds collide when somebody whom you have loved enough to marry changes after marriage, savages and humiliates you in every way s/he can find. For billions of little girls and women throughout the world moreover rape is marriage, is a daily nightmare and a life sentence.

In 1993, I was a corporate president at a health conference in Beijing. My simultaneous-translator seamlessly rendered into U.S. English the Mandarin of women doctors telling me about Chinese men’s routine rape and beating of their wives. Afterward the translator said, “The women doctors were exaggerating.” I asked him what in his view was true. He responded, “A man can’t rape his wife. She’s his. And Chinese men only beat our wives when we’ve had a bad day. ”

Seeing it as an awkward attempt at humor, I waited for the chuckle, but he was serious.

Marital rape was LEGAL in the U.S. until that year, 1993. One state legislator saw me as a reporter who must be on his side because much of the media was. He explained, “If she married him, it’s his. If she doesn’t give it to him, he’s got a right to take it. If she fights him, it’s her fault if she gets hurt....

“And even if these women get this law passed, no judge is going to put that boy in jail.”

Nothing Happened?

Age doesn’t matter. Marital status doesn’t matter. Pregnancy doesn’t matter. The next time a guy tried it, I was in Orlando, obviously pregnant, five blocks from our home, and it was high noon, but no one responded to my screams. Ripping my blouse open, his hand hit my belly, my baby. I heard a roar like a lioness and only vaguely realized that it had come from me, as I fought him off with a sharp VW key.

I ran home, and in response to my teenage son’s phone call, the police caught the man a few minutes later. I identified the perp. He admitted that he had grabbed from behind on the street, had been ripping my clothes off, “attempting rape.” He was 6’3”, a foot taller than I am, but the cops let him go, saying that since I’d won the fight, the man had grounds for assault charges! Adding he was “just restless”, they promised to help him get into the Marines. Did they? What did he do to women overseas?

The cop who drove me home patted my thigh and said, “The important thing, Honey, is that nothing happened....”

A rapist happened. To so many women, and yes, men -- and yes, children.