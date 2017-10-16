Me too.

If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote "Me too" as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.

Please copy/paste.

Every time I open Facebook, I see more. More victims. More of the silent majority. More of how prevalent this problem really is. And it’s making me sick, literally sick, to see how many of my friends and their friends (and their friends and so on) are victims too.

We have to change this, y’all. We have to all decide no more. We have to train our children differently, we have to expect more from each other, and we have to STOP BEING SILENT.

The Harvey Weinsteins of the world get away with their diabolical acts because they feed on FEAR. They’re predators. They know they control the universe within which you’re operating.

We have to take away their power.

So what do we do? How do we stop it?

Most of us know there’s not much we can do to change how Hollywood operates within its inner circle of power. Hollywood’s going to have to stand up like they have against Weinstein and against Cosby and keep pulling the covers off and exposing the remainder of the predators. They’re going to have to be strong and courageous and bold and fearless, and we as a unified force need to stand behind them every time one more comes forward and says, “ME TOO.”

For those of us who don’t live in the glitz and the glamour, what can we do?

We can change our own universe. We can stop allowing men to overstep. We can stop allowing the “boys will be boys” attitude that allows a man to grab your butt without retribution. We can stop allowing the “he was drunk” excuse of a man putting his hand on your breast and speaking to you inappropriately at a party or on a night out with friends. We can stop excusing an employer’s attitude that you got that promotion because you slept your way up the ranks.

We can stop allowing the attitudes and conversations that happen that question why a woman was victimized. What did she DO that caused this boy/man to act inappropriately? As if there’s no way it could have been his fault.

It is. It is his fault.

WE CAN STOP EXCUSING THEIR BEHAVIOR BECAUSE WE KNOW THEY’RE SUCH A NICE GUY. Bullshit. They may be charming, but nice guys don’t assault, verbally or physically, women.

But most of all, ladies, WE CAN STOP BLAMING OURSELVES.

What we need to ask is “WHY?”

WHY did he choose to assault her?

WHY did he feel it was his right to place his hand on her breast or between her legs?

WHY did he think it was his right to ask her if she was wearing underwear?

WHY did he think it was okay if he ran his hand down the curve of her ass?

WHY did YOU ask her sexual history before determining his guilt?

WHY?

I don’t know who wrote this (if you do, please give credit in the comments section!), but it closes out everything else I was wanting to say so perfectly that I’m going to allow it to speak:

To those of you sharing publicly, or even thinking in your heads, that the “Me too” posts are annoying, irritating, or as a couple others put it "a cry for attention" or " a bunch of chicks just wanting to belong", let me suggest that you are part of the problem.

Perhaps you haven't raped and beaten a woman on her front porch. Perhaps you haven't violated a girl behind a dumpster. Perhaps you haven't done it anyway when you were told "No." Perhaps you haven't threatened to fire or destroy a woman's career or reputation if she didn't submit to your demands. Perhaps you haven't fondled a little girl on your lap. Perhaps you haven't grabbed a coworker's ass and then made a joke out of it. Perhaps you didn't earn a young person's trust only to take advantage of it, her, and her body.

Perhaps you asked what the woman was wearing, drinking, or why she was even there. Perhaps you spread the rumor that she wanted it, was looking for it. Perhaps you decided that because she wasn't virginal that she should have expected something like this would happen. Perhaps you wondered about her sexual history. Perhaps you agreed that a five-minute "mistake" really isn't worth destroying a young man's future. Perhaps you wanting to believe it couldn't happen was more important than finding the truth. Perhaps you knew what was happening and pretended you didn't. Perhaps you said, "boys will be boys." Perhaps you could have stood up for the woman but wanted to belong with the big dogs instead. Perhaps you laughed at the joke. Perhaps you decided that women disclosing their experiences of assault was for attention. Perhaps you thought that a woman would actually want to belong to a club that had sexual harassment and/or assault as the entry fee. Perhaps you did nothing...said nothing. Perhaps, then, you are part of the problem.

To my #metoo sisters. You are brave, brilliant, and beautiful. I hear you. I see you. I stand with you.