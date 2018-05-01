'Mean Girls' And 'SpongeBob SquarePants' Lead 2018 Tony Nominations

“Dear Evan Hanson,” a musical about a struggling teenager, was the Tony Awards darling of 2017, and “Hamilton,” a musical about a lesser-known figure in the Revolutionary War, earned critics’ overwhelming admiration the year before.

In 2018, though, Broadway’s top honors seem to be going a different direction.

This year’s pack of nominees draws heavily from on-screen hits, with “Mean Girls” and “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical” receiving 12 nominations apiece. “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two,” the eighth story in the Harry Potter series written especially for the stage, earned 10 nominations.

Hollywood celebrities earned nominations for their off-screen work, as well: Amy Schumer, Denzel Washington, Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane and Michael Cera all were nominated. And Bruce Springsteen is set to receive a special Tony Award for his Broadway debut, “Springsteen on Broadway.”

The 2018 Tony Awards will be presented June 10.

Check out the biggest nominations below:

Best Play

“The Children”

“Farinelli and the King”

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

“Junk”

“Latin History for Morons”

Best Musical

“The Band’s Visit”

“Frozen”

“Mean Girls”

“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best Revival of a Play

“Angels in America”

“Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”

“Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”

“Lobby Hero”

“Travesties”

Best Revival of a Musical

“My Fair Lady”

“Once on This Island”

“Carousel”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Glenda Jackson, “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”

Condola Rashad, “Saint Joan”

Lauren Ridloff, “Children of a Lesser God”

Amy Schumer, “Meteor Shower”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Andrew Garfield, “Angels in America”

Tom Hollander, “Travesties”

Jamie Parker, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

Mark Rylance, “Farinelli and the King”

Denzel Washington, “Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Lauren Ambrose, “My Fair Lady”

Hailey Kilgore, “Once on This Island”

LaChanze, “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”

Katrina Lenk, “The Band’s Visit”

Taylor Louderman, “Mean Girls”

Jessie Mueller, “Carousel”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Harry Hadden-Paton, “My Fair Lady”

Joshua Henry, “Carousel”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Band’s Visit”

Ethan Slater, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Susan Brown, “Angels in America”

Noma Dumezweni, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

Deborah Findlay, “The Children”

Denise Gough, “Angels in America”

Laurie Metcalf, “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Anthony Boyle, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

Michael Cera, “Lobby Hero”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Lobby Hero”

Nathan Lane, “Angels in America”

David Morse, “Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Ariana DeBose, “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”

Renee Fleming, “Carousel”

Lindsay Mendez, “Carousel”

Ashley Park, “Mean Girls”

Diana Rigg, “My Fair Lady”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Norbert Leo Butz, “My Fair Lady”

Alexander Gemignani, “Carousel”

Grey Henson, “Mean Girls”

Gavin Lee, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Ari’el Stachel, “The Band’s Visit”

Best Book of a Musical

Itamar Moses, “The Band’s Visit”

Jennifer Lee, “Frozen”

Tina Fey, “Mean Girls”

Kyle Jarrow, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best Original Score Written for the Theater

Adrian Sutton, “Angels in America”

David Yazbek, “The Band’s Visit”

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, “Frozen”

Jeff Richmond (music) and Nell Benjamin (lyrics), “Mean Girls”

Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper and Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, T.I., Domani and Lil’C, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”