'Mean Girls' Star Daniel Franzese And Fiancé End Their Engagement

Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images Daniel Franzese (left) and Joseph Bradley Phillips got engaged at a Starbucks in West Hollywood, California, in July 2016.

Actor Daniel Franzese and his fiancé, Joseph Bradley Phillips, have ended their engagement.

Franzese, best known for playing Damian in 2004′s “Mean Girls,” confirmed the split in an Instagram post Tuesday. People magazine first broke the news that day.

“Sometimes shooting stars shine so brightly that they burn out and now we must go separate ways but I hope my path always crosses with his,” wrote Franzese, 40. “Joseph Bradley Phillips and I have decided to part ways, break our engagement promise and continue on into the future as friends.”

“We cared so much for each other that we ignored things that were important to our individual personal growth,” he continued. “We have taken some time to heal before letting everyone know and I’m grateful to all my friends and family who have shown us support during this difficult time.”

The news comes nearly two years after Franzese proposed to Phillips, who works in fashion marketing, at a Starbucks in West Hollywood, California. The two met at the same coffee shop two years before getting engaged.

“Joseph has given me the best of his heart and I’m so happy he said yes,” Franzese told People in July 2016. “Finding my soul mate has made all the years I struggled with myself worth it.”