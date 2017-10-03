'Mean Girls' Stars Reunite For October 3rd To Help Las Vegas Victims

It’s October 3rd.

Yes, that means international “Mean Girls” day is here once again, as fans of the highly quotable 2004 film prepare to bother their friends and loved ones by asking what day it is.

But it’s also the day after the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history, so “Mean Girls” stars, including Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Jonathan Bennett and Daniel Franzese, are celebrating the date a bit differently this year.

Instead of posting memes and throwback photos, they’ve banded together on social media to encourage the “groolest fans out there” to donate to a fund benefitting the families of the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

“Happy Mean Girls Day. This year we want to give the attention to those who need it most,” Chabert wrote alongside a video on Instagram. “Let’s please help the families who were affected by the devastating tragedy in Las Vegas.”

In the video, the actors get back in touch with their characters for a series of video testimonials to get every fan to donate just $3 to reach a goal of $300,000.

“Do something grool today. Let’s hit this goal together,” the GoFundMe description reads. “We might not make fetch happen, but we can make this happen.”

Missing from the video, of course, is the film’s star Lindsay Lohan, who apparently missed the memo ― or never got it in the first place. She did, however, honor the important date in her own way by posting a screenshot from the famous scene, and encouraging fans to follow her on Snapchat.

Yikes.