How Christmas Lights Became Such An Inescapable Thing

By 1890, Edison and Johnson began selling Christmas lights. In 1894, the White House had electric lights on a Christmas tree for the first time.

These lights were extremely expensive.

“A string of 16 vaguely flame-shaped bulbs sitting in brass sockets the size of shot glasses sold for a pricey $12 (about $350 in today’s money) in 1900,” according to Smithsonian Magazine.

In 1914, a string cost about a dollar. Lights were ubiquitous by the 1930s.

Electric lights may not be quite as pretty as candles. But if you derive any joy from the seasonal glow, then they’re just as meaningful as those fire hazard days.