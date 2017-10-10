Meaningful Work: Change Your Attitude or Change Your Job

The Power in Achieving Meaningful Work

That title makes a strong statement, but there’s truth in it. Maybe you’ve heard a version of this story: A man sees two guys with pickaxes, chipping away at rocks, with a structure taking shape behind them. Both are sweaty and dirty, but one is beaming and the other scowling. The man asks the Scowler, “What are you doing?” “Can’t you see?” snaps Scowler. “I’m breaking up these lousy rocks!” When asked the same question, Beamer smiles and says, “I’m building a cathedral.”

The difference between a job and an opportunity is the difference between what you have to do and what you get to do. Try this short exercise: on one side of a piece of paper list what you have to do in your job, and on the other side list what you get to do. If the get to do list is much shorter than the have to do list, you owe it to yourself to consider changing your attitude or changing your job.

Is an employment epiphany an “empiphany”?

This question of meaning was pivotal in the birth of Decision Toolbox (DT) over 20 years ago. Jay Barnett, DT’s founder, had been running a successful IT headhunting firm, but felt the model was empty and unsatisfying. He attended a seminar where the presenter asked, “What will the world look like after you’ve made your impact?” That question helped him crystalize the vision from which DT was founded: Companies have the people they want and people love their work.

This principle isn’t radical in its content, but it’s radical in actual practice only because there are so many employers and employees who CAN’T say, “That’s true for me.” As a result, the last 20+ years have been an impassioned pursuit of the core belief that every job is the ideal opportunity for someone.

Inspiration = meaning in action

As employees, we all need a higher purpose, something that gives our work meaning. By focusing on that meaning, we achieve inspiration — inspiration is meaning in action. I know I’m not telling you anything new, but how many of us experience this as much of the time as we would like to?

It doesn’t matter what your company does. Some are inspired by working for an organization pursuing green alternatives, others by contributing to homeland security. Some are excited to be part of the market-leading team and others to be part of the team challenging the market leader. Maybe your inspiration comes from the fact that dozens in your company depend on you, or from customers whose lives you touch.

Inspired hiring, inspired leadership

Inspiration is intensely personal, and each individual is responsible for finding their own meaning and motivation. But as employers we can encourage that. Think about it: if you have an opening, would you rather hire someone who has every qualification listed, but is only tepid in the motivation category, or someone who lacks some part of the qualifications, but is inspired to make an impact?

If you are a hiring manager with an opening, think about two things:

What inspires you in your role? How can you share that with potential candidates? You’ll need to be inspired in order to attract people who are inspired. Who is your target candidate and what is likely to be meaningful to them (it may not be the same as what is meaningful to you)? How can you communicate that in your interactions with candidates?

Start with what’s meaningful

At DT our process begins by working with hiring managers to help them clarify their answers to those questions. A value-add is that hiring managers often find renewed inspiration in their own role. Again, we’ve all heard it a hundred times, but it’s easy to forget.

Jay Barnett contributed to this article.