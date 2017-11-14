“Media Girls LA” Hollywood Mixer Connects Creatives at Latest Event

A new professional networking organization, Media Girls LA, hosted another successful event in Hollywood. The event attracted over 125 people aspiring to jumpstart their careers in media. Attendees had the unique opportunity to socialize with media corporates from BET, Worldstar, The Shade Room, Bossip, and OWN, and more. Founder of Media Girl LA, MJ Jackson hosted the “Sip and Mix” Media Girls LA networking event to connect media influencers in Hollywood, “without the Hollywood scene” she noted. Hear more from MJ below:

Courtesy of Amanda Molefe MJ a.k.a. ThatMediaGurl at her “Sip and Mix” networking event in Hollywood

1. What was the inspiration of the “Sip and Mix“ networking event?

MJ: I wanted to have a event which I could bring like minded individuals together and network for free in Hollywood without the typical hollywood scene. I plan on hosting the Sip and Mix every quarter and eventually traveling with it in different cities. When you hear about women empowerment events they always charge attendees. I feel like if you are genuinely for women empowerment you don’t always have to make a profit from your supporters.. Sometimes you should just give back to your supporters just to show your appreciation.

2. What other ventures are Media Girls LA doing at this time?

MJ: We recently announced our seven city Media Girls On Tour which is a collaboration with Blogging Beauties, we will be collaborating with a non-profit next year which we will be doing a mentor and mentee program with high school students and possibly mass communication college students and we are starting a monthly webinar workshop. We have quite a few things in the works and we are very excited about 2018!

Courtesy of Amanda Molefe Drea Kelly (Hollywood Exes & Xscape: Still Kicking It) & A'lana Banks (Selling It In The ATL)

3. How does Media Girls LA differ from other women empowerment brands?

MJ: I feel like we differ from other women empowerment brands by not only making you feel inspired, but we are actually give you the tools to apply to your own business or brand and we present opportunities for young individuals trying to get in the industry.

Courtesy of Amanda Molefe The fellas showed up too!

4. What advice can you provide young women who are looking to jumpstart their career in media?

MJ: My advice to women who want to get started in media is that you have to be very passionate about this industry to heavily pursue it because it’s a lot of hard work and it doesn’t come easy at all. You will get a thousand no’s but there will eventually be that one yes that can change everything. So you can’t be afraid of rejection at all. The motto I go by is make your own opportunity when no one gives you one. Which means when no one will take a chance on you, take a chance on yourself!

Courtesy of Amanda Molefe Social Media Influencer/ Model (Miracle Watts)

Courtesy of Amanda Molefe “Sip and Mix” guests socializing