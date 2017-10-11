Alvaro Fernandez, Contributor
Meet 40 Experts and Innovators shaping Brain Health & Enhancement

10/11/2017 11:12 am ET

I’m proud to announce these 40 confirmed Summit Speakers, Chairs and Judges at the 2017 SharpBrains Virtual Summit on December 5-7th.

What an incredible brain trust shaping the future of brain health and enhancement! Please join me in thanking them for their great work.

In alphabetical order, here you are 40 Experts and Innovators shaping Brain Health & Enhancement:

  1. Dr. Adam Gazzaley, Professor of Neurology and Founding Director of Neuroscape at UCSF
  2. Dr. Adam Haim, Chief of the Clinical Trials Operations and Biostatistics Branch at the NIMH
  3. Alexandra Morehouse, CMO of Banner Health
  4. Dr. Alison Fenney, Executive Director of the Neurotechnology Industry Organization (NIO)
  5. Álvaro Fernández, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of SharpBrains
  6. Dr. Álvaro Pascual-Leone, Director of the Berenson-Allen Center for Noninvasive Brain Stimulation at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  7. Ariel Garten, Founder and Chief Evangelism Officer at InteraXon
  8. Dr. Bill Reichman, President of Baycrest
  9. Belén Guerra-Carrillo, NSF Fellow and graduate student researcher at University of Califonia, Berkeley
  10. Bill Tucker, Senior Advisor to the K12 Education Program at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
  11. Dr. Bob Bilder, Direc­tor of the UCLA Ten­nen­baum Cen­ter for the Biol­ogy of Cre­ativ­ity
  12. Dr. Bob Shafer, Head of Research at Lumosity
  13. Charlie Hartwell, Operating Partner at the Bridge Builders Collaborative
  14. Colin Milner, Founder and CEO of the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA)
  15. Danny Dankner, CEO of Applied Cognitive Engineering (ACE)
  16. Dr. David Barash, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Director of Global Health at GE Foundation
  17. Dr. David Bartrés-Faz, Principal Investigator of the Barcelona Brain Health Initiative (BBHI)
  18. Debra Gilmore, Exec­u­tive Director of The Arrow­smith Pro­gram
  19. Dr. Eddie Martucci, CEO of Akili Interactive Labs
  20. Eduardo Briceño, CEO of Mind­set Works
  21. Edward Kliphuis, Investment Director of Merck Ventures
  22. Dr. Graeme Moffat, Direc­tor of Sci­en­tific & Reg­u­la­tory Affairs at InteraXon
  23. Kathleen Herath, Associate Vice President Health & Productivity at Nationwide Insurance
  24. Dr. Karen Postal, President of the American Academy of Clinical Neuropsychology (AACN)
  25. Dr. Lew Lim, CEO & Founder of VieLight
  26. Lisa Neuberger, Managing Director of Strategy + Innovation at Accenture Corporate Citizenship
  27. Mark Pollock, athlete, author, speaker, and first blind man to race to the South Pole
  28. Nancy Briefs, President and CEO of Digital Cognition Technologies
  29. Neil Allison, Director of Business Model Innovation at Pearson North America
  30. Nikhil Sri­ra­man, IP Analyst at SharpBrains
  31. Dr. Oliver Harrison, Chief Executive of the Health Moonshot at Telefónica Innovation
  32. Dr. Olivier Oullier, Professor of Behavioral and Brain Sciences at Aix-Marseille University
  33. Dr. Peter Reiner, Co-Founder of the National Core for Neu­roethics at the Uni­ver­sity of British Columbia
  34. Pooja Wagh, Director of the Health Community at MIT Solve
  35. Dr. Sandra Bond Chapman, Founder and Director of the Center for BrainHealth at The University of Texas at Dallas
  36. Sarah Lenz Lock, Senior Vice President for Policy at AARP and Executive Director of the Global Council on Brain Health (GCBH)
  37. Dr. Simone Schurle, Assistant Professor for Responsive Biomedical Systems at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology
  38. Tara Thiagarajan, Founder and Chief Scientist at Sapien Labs
  39. Thomas R. Insel, MD, President and Co-Founder of Mindstrong Health
  40. Zack Lynch, General Partner at JAZZ Venture Partners

You can access their bios HERE. Looking forward to a great virtual conference!

