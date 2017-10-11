Meet 40 Experts and Innovators shaping Brain Health & Enhancement

I’m proud to announce these 40 confirmed Summit Speakers, Chairs and Judges at the 2017 SharpBrains Virtual Summit on December 5-7th.
What an incredible brain trust shaping the future of brain health and enhancement! Please join me in thanking them for their great work.
In alphabetical order, here you are 40 Experts and Innovators shaping Brain Health & Enhancement:
- Dr. Adam Gazzaley, Professor of Neurology and Founding Director of Neuroscape at UCSF
- Dr. Adam Haim, Chief of the Clinical Trials Operations and Biostatistics Branch at the NIMH
- Alexandra Morehouse, CMO of Banner Health
- Dr. Alison Fenney, Executive Director of the Neurotechnology Industry Organization (NIO)
- Álvaro Fernández, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of SharpBrains
- Dr. Álvaro Pascual-Leone, Director of the Berenson-Allen Center for Noninvasive Brain Stimulation at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Ariel Garten, Founder and Chief Evangelism Officer at InteraXon
- Dr. Bill Reichman, President of Baycrest
- Belén Guerra-Carrillo, NSF Fellow and graduate student researcher at University of Califonia, Berkeley
- Bill Tucker, Senior Advisor to the K12 Education Program at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
- Dr. Bob Bilder, Director of the UCLA Tennenbaum Center for the Biology of Creativity
- Dr. Bob Shafer, Head of Research at Lumosity
- Charlie Hartwell, Operating Partner at the Bridge Builders Collaborative
- Colin Milner, Founder and CEO of the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA)
- Danny Dankner, CEO of Applied Cognitive Engineering (ACE)
- Dr. David Barash, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Director of Global Health at GE Foundation
- Dr. David Bartrés-Faz, Principal Investigator of the Barcelona Brain Health Initiative (BBHI)
- Debra Gilmore, Executive Director of The Arrowsmith Program
- Dr. Eddie Martucci, CEO of Akili Interactive Labs
- Eduardo Briceño, CEO of Mindset Works
- Edward Kliphuis, Investment Director of Merck Ventures
- Dr. Graeme Moffat, Director of Scientific & Regulatory Affairs at InteraXon
- Kathleen Herath, Associate Vice President Health & Productivity at Nationwide Insurance
- Dr. Karen Postal, President of the American Academy of Clinical Neuropsychology (AACN)
- Dr. Lew Lim, CEO & Founder of VieLight
- Lisa Neuberger, Managing Director of Strategy + Innovation at Accenture Corporate Citizenship
- Mark Pollock, athlete, author, speaker, and first blind man to race to the South Pole
- Nancy Briefs, President and CEO of Digital Cognition Technologies
- Neil Allison, Director of Business Model Innovation at Pearson North America
- Nikhil Sriraman, IP Analyst at SharpBrains
- Dr. Oliver Harrison, Chief Executive of the Health Moonshot at Telefónica Innovation
- Dr. Olivier Oullier, Professor of Behavioral and Brain Sciences at Aix-Marseille University
- Dr. Peter Reiner, Co-Founder of the National Core for Neuroethics at the University of British Columbia
- Pooja Wagh, Director of the Health Community at MIT Solve
- Dr. Sandra Bond Chapman, Founder and Director of the Center for BrainHealth at The University of Texas at Dallas
- Sarah Lenz Lock, Senior Vice President for Policy at AARP and Executive Director of the Global Council on Brain Health (GCBH)
- Dr. Simone Schurle, Assistant Professor for Responsive Biomedical Systems at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology
- Tara Thiagarajan, Founder and Chief Scientist at Sapien Labs
- Thomas R. Insel, MD, President and Co-Founder of Mindstrong Health
- Zack Lynch, General Partner at JAZZ Venture Partners
You can access their bios HERE. Looking forward to a great virtual conference!
