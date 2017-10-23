Meet Adam, Founder of Accidental Successful Company, D*ck at Your Door

What do you ask the man who sells chocolate molded male genitalia for a living? After picking my jaw up from the floor, I came up with a list of questions I needed to ask Dick at Your Door founder - let’s just call him Adam - and he was eager to (emotionally) bare all in our interview. It’s time to get inside the mind of a new sort of “Willy” Wonka!

1. What demographic orders from you the most?

Adam: Our demographic really varies. When we started paying attention to our traffic, orders, and returning users we expected it to be 25-40. What has actually happened is that people are ordering our pranks for all types of things. From bachelorette parties to bosses, our penises are finding their way into some funny groups of people.

2. What kind of reactions have you seen/heard about these chocolates generating? I'm sure they're pretty varied, from shock and horror to uncontrollable laughter.

A: It's mostly absolute surprise followed by an array of different emotions. We offer a handwritten card upgrade if people really want to get a certain sentiment across. The most common is laughter of course. It's a gag gift, after all!

3. How many chocolate members have you sold to date?

A: Last time we checked, we were nearing the 10,000 mark! Most of them have come in the last year, as we have really started to see traction in 2017.

DAYD product: Fart in a Jar

4. I've heard of sending your friends and enemies glitter, but sending farts in a jar is on a whole different level. Did you get the idea from Louise on Bobs Burgers?

A: Ha! I've never actually seen Bob's Burgers. We should hit them up. Buzzfeed just did a video on farts in a jar too. Really wish they would have reached out to us!

5. Do most of your customers remain anonymous when sending gag gifts or do they fearlessly attach their name?

A: For the most part, I think people have the most fun leaving it anonymous. Many times, they will be in the same social circles so they hear about it when recipient opens the prank. My favorite part has been hearing about the aftermath. The real punchline ends up being the confusion that comes from getting an anonymous package like a penis or fart in a jar.

6. You said you never thought you'd be in this business. What are your plans for the future? Do you want to expand the company?

A: Although we never thought this would be a real business, now that it's proven pretty successful, we are going to see how far we can get it! From affiliates to featuring our products in adult stores, we are working on getting our name out as much as possible. At the end of the day, we would like to roll this success into something a little less taboo. How funny would it be to use profits from dicks to affect change in something like human rights or cancer research? That's a joke in itself!

7. How would your friends and family react if you revealed what you do for a living? You're kind of like Banksy, but with chocolate-molded male anatomy parts instead of spray paint.

A: I'm from a small town in the Midwest where everyone knows everyone. Think Smallville. My pops still goes to coffee with the old farmers every morning and they always ask about what his kids are up to. Although it would be hilarious to be a fly on the wall listening to him explain my trade, I don't want to put the old man through that. For now, I'm just a sales guy in California working in tech.