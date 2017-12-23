Meet Beverly Hills’s youngest real estate agent

This emerging real estate agent is leagues ahead of his peers as he has become the youngest real estate agent in history to sell a home in LA’s most exclusive neighborhood, Beverly Hills. Schroer’s success has landed him a role on Bravo TV’s new show “Selling LA”, Set to air in the summer of 2018.

“I’m not a normal 21-year-old,” Schroer states in an interview. Dru Schroer is putting it lightly.

Schroer began his career when most of his peers were still in high school. While they were studying for finals he was getting his real estate license. “I started when I was 18,” he explains. “By the time I graduated I was already in the business and selling property in my hometown of Florence, Kentucky. His business sense didn’t come easy at first, “Coming from a small blue-collar town, I didn’t have many business mentors to guide me. The summer after I graduated high school, I locked myself in my room 24 hours a day for months and immersed myself in every book I could find on real estate and business to gain the knowledge I needed to be successful in the field.” Schroer explained.

Schroer made a move to Los Angeles in Feb. of 2017, when he began working as an intern at Westside Estate Agency in Beverly Hills. Two months later, he also started as a personal assistant to one of the nation’s top producing agents, Stephen Shapiro, which Schroer said provided him with vital learning experience.

In July of 2017, he took the California Real Estate License Test, passing on his first attempt and launching his professional career. Schroer recently sold his first home in Beverly Hills for just over three million dollars.

“In 37 years I have never seen anyone like him,” said Shapiro, who himself began working in real estate at 26 years old.

Shapiro said that “Dru’s capabilities impressed even him”.

“I was 26, and people would say you’re too young, well here’s a kid at 21 who just closed a three million dollar home,” he said.

Age is one of the biggest obstacles Schroer faces, he said, because there is a great focus on experience in the industry.

“Real estate is all about trust; one of the people’s biggest life investments is housing,” Schroer said.

Schroer said that he recognizes that everything he does with a potential client reflects on him, so being in the real estate industry has forced him to mature to appear more experienced with clients and other colleagues.

Gaining respect in the industry can be one of the biggest challenges stemming from age, according to Shapiro.

“He has an ability to carry himself like somebody who is much older and wiser,” he said. “The high level of detail Dru brings to every transaction as well his vast connections are what set him apart in a highly competitive market..”

Dru is currently attending University of California Los Angeles and said that another significant challenge he faces is managing his time between school and work.

“On top of real estate, I own a national vending business called vending solutions, I also own a restaurant called Brickhouse in my hometown of Florence, Kentucky and I just launched a cryptocurrency E-learning business called CoinCoach with two other Florence natives, Thomas Smith, 21 and Ryan Thompson, 24. I’m busy 24/7. During school, I’m waking up for my 8 a.m. class at 5 a.m. to answer and send out emails. While I’m eating at the cafeteria, I’m doing advertising from my phone. When I’m walking to classes or during breaks, I’m always on my phone calling clients doing anything I need to get done,” Dru said.

At UCLA, Dru is currently working towards earning an Environmental Studies major with a concentration on Urban Planning, which he said he hopes will complement what he has already learned as a real estate agent.

“I didn’t want to focus on a business major because I know mostly everything about it from running three business’s daily. I wanted to do something that I wasn’t familiar with, and that I could learn to help further my goals,” Dru said.

He said that he plans on starting his own real estate firm after college and hopes to one day sell luxury estates internationally.