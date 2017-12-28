Meet Bottos: The Decentralized AI Economy

BOTTOS, is a decentralized AI economy. The consensus based data contract application platform that Bottos has created allows any AI project to quickly gather training data or for anyone to get rewarded for contributing to those projects using smart contracts.

Their platform can be used to quickly and cheaply advance the training of AI, robotics, Internet of Things(IoT), VR/AR, and other fields.

What does that really mean?

The most important part of creating better AI technology is acquiring lots of cheap, quality data. Data is the lifeblood of an AI project. AI and robots learn with repetition training rather than programming, much like how a dog learns a new trick. Until now, this required large amounts of specialized and expensive data. Only the likes of Google and Facebook were truly able to increase the learning speeds and quality of their AI programs.

What are the use cases of Bottos?

The platform will be used by AI companies to pay to create projects that need large amounts of data.

A streamlined example would be an AI speech recognition software. A user like you or me, can open the BOTTOS platform and make a voice recording which then becomes a data asset that you can basically sell to the AI project.

According to Bottos, users will get paid BTO for these assets. There will also be a credit rating system that ensures quality of the data providers.

Maybe an AI project needs human eyes to help verify data, say looking at pictures and saying yes or no to a certain criteria. The BOTTOS platform can easily and cheaply gather, distribute, and process the data needed for these intensive projects. Google gets this done for free when we fill out those captcha forms when signing up to prove we are real, we are also verifying addresses that their Google Maps vans have taken pictures of, to help them improve their image processing AI.

Up until now, only big companies like Google, Facebook, and Amazon had access to the amount of data needed to improve their AI projects, due to this reason and others, the data is expensive and hard to acquire. BOTTOS will change that.