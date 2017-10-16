“Working in television is not always glamorous - call times can sometimes be super early in the morning, 5:30am is not unusual. I am not one of those morning people who bounces out of bed looking glamorous, so I really understand the value of a good hair and makeup crew.”

I had the pleasure to interview Sanchez. Erica-Marie is a breakout young actress who stars on CBS’s Emmy nominated TV show The Inspectors. Erica-Marie is a double threat who not only is an actress but is musically talented as well. During the first season of Inspectors she wrote and sang an original song for the show. Erica-Marie’s character Veronica is the quintessential “girl next door” and is the best friend of the two main characters, Preston Wainwright and Noah Waldman. This summer The Inspectors is filming season three and four- back to back. Erica-Marie’s interest in film and television began when she attended the UCLA School of Film, Television and Theatre summer program. Her education and background also includes NYU Steinhardt and Frost School of Music/University of Miami. While attending the University of Miami, Erica-Marie was awarded the Presidential Scholar Award. After attending the UCLA theater program, she began to book small projects and commercials with companies such as Turner Broadcasting and Nickelodeon. Erica-Marie went back to Atlanta to finish high school and then was cast in the movie, “Goosebumps”. In addition to her TV and film credits, Erica-Marie has also starred in multiple theater plays such as Legally Blonde -The Musical, in which she played Elle Woods, and also Les Miserables, Evita, Wizard of OZ and Annie. Erica-Marie is originally from Atlanta, Georgia and is twenty-one years old. Erica-Marie loves doing volunteer work and is involved in several charities that focus on children and animal protection. She also has a gorgeous singing voice and will be releasing some of her music in the near future.

Yitzi: It is such a delight to do this with you. So tell me, what is your "backstory"?

Growing up in Atlanta- before the city became a thriving film community and before Tyler Perry started his studio and Marvel started shooting there- the opportunities for a young person wanting to break into film and television were really slim. The performing arts community was small and I was not exactly your typical Disney kid. I started out as a dancer- ballet, tap, hip hop and tumbling- did the local Nutcracker and all those recitals and local performances.

Then, in the 5th grade, I started to get sick. On my Mom’s birthday, I stopped breathing at the dinner table. My parents tell me that I turned blue as they rushed me to the emergency room at Children’s Hospital. It turns out that I had a condition called acid reflux asthma. I had to take multiple courses of steroids and eat a special diet. During this time, I began to concentrate more on my singing rather than my dancing. I started doing musical theater locally in the Atlanta area. I also went to NYC and out to LA to do some training, performances, and shows, However, I decided not to make the move to LA or NYC as I wanted to finish school in Atlanta. I still did all the auditions that were available locally which did not amount to a lot. I did small local/regional film projects and television and commercials. As I became older, my hopes to be a performer grew as the opportunities in my region started to grow. I did countless auditions for every job that I actually booked but I was passionate. Each project became a learning opportunity. I love being in front of the camera. I love being on stage in front of a live audience. I turned down several opportunities over the years because I wanted to graduate high school as a regular kid with my friends and peers. I knew though that when I was older, I would take each opportunity that presented itself to grow as a performer. Being on CBS’ The Inspectors has been a wonderful learning experience and I feel fortunate to have a starring role in the Emmy nominated series. I have truly enjoyed having this opportunity to learn and grow as a performer. I hope that I have positively influenced my community and, in some small way,contributed to people's lives- making a difference every weekend through my role as Veronica Ruiz.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your acting career?

I am sure that every actor has that story of showing up to the audition on the wrong day. In between seasons of our show, I have lived out in LA and have done the whole audition thing that all actors do in the City of Angels. Living in LA and learning to negotiate the gridlock that is the LA freeway system was a growth experience for me. I remember being so proud of learning how to get from Studio City to Santa Monica in under two hours- a ride that technically should only take like 30 minutes except for the other hundreds of thousands Los Angelites populating the streets. I also was driving an ancient PT convertible cruiser, so getting anywhere in the city in that car was a miracle in itself! Being under 21, I could not drive a regular rental vehicle in LA during the hiatus or breaks between seasons so the one rental car we could find for me was an ancient, but funky and cool, gold PT cruiser that could barely make it over the hills in LA. I drove myself to an audition in Santa Monica in this haphazard vehicle; I swear that the car’s birthday was about the same as mine! When I arrived, I checked the time and I was a few minutes early so I went into the casting office to read during my audition time slot. The only problem was that there was no one in the casting office and I mean no one at all, just one girl in the back, not even in the office area. Turns out I was a day early for my ‘audition time slot.’ Yep, I had driven the rattle trap, death defying ancient PT cruiser over the hills, through the hours of traffic, to arrive a day early for my audition……maybe I should have slept there!

Yitzi: What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now, I am filming Season 4 of The Inspectors and I have had very little down time. Being on a show for four seasons -so far- has been a true blessing. I have met some amazingly talented people, both in front of and behind the camera. It has been fantastic to participate in the growth of my character over the last few years. I have also been doing some writing- both artistically and musically. I have been working on some development projects for female-centric comedic projects- something that I am very passionate about. I hope to become more involved in writing, producing and directing some original content projects as well as continue to grow as an actor. I am also working on some original music as well.

Yitzi: Who are some of the most famous people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

While on set visiting my cousin on Ugly Betty, I met Vanessa Williams. She is a beautiful person- inside and out. While working a movie project in Atlanta, I also got to hang out with the cast while we watched Dylan Minnette perform with his band. I have become friends with several of our guest actors on set here on The Inspectors. I have attended a variety of functions and parties and red carpets enjoying one of the great benefits of an entertainment career- having the opportunity to meet so many other talented actors and performers.

Yitzi: Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

Rather than look too far in the past, I take inspiration from strong comedic female actors like Carol Burnett. She has had a huge career -over 60 decades in the making- from her groundbreaking comedic television series, to her successes on Broadway, and her many movie roles. I also truly admire Audrey Hepburn -both for her talent and for her humanitarian causes. I find that her work with UNICEF and children throughout the world to have been an inspiring use of her platform to make the world a better place- something that I myself hope to do in some small way.

Yitzi: Who do you aspire to be like one day?

You might be surprised to learn that Sofia Vergara is someone who I admire immensely and aspire to be like one day. Not only is Sofia a talented actor in both film and television- her comedic timing is fantastic- but she is incredibly smart and a calculating business woman. She has successfully turned her brand into an empire. She has also reached out to help her community and uses her platform to do good - her underwear line is meant to empower women and promote body positivity.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Giving back is so important, especially in these troubling times. I do have a passion for animals and have worked with the Los Angeles based Best Friends Animal program. I also support breast cancer awareness and research. I have worked with inner city Hispanic youth and encourage other young Latina women everywhere to know that they can achieve whatever goals, dreams and hopes they have by putting in hard work and making sure to continue their education. As I am just starting out in my career, I have not yet had the platform to do as much good as I hope to be able to in the future as my career continues to grow and flourish.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Remember to bring a book to set. I had no idea that when you are on set, there is a lot of down time. Having a good book to read when you are not working is always a good idea, whether working on a series or riding a train across town. Reading is always a worthwhile activity, and there are ample opportunities for reflection in between life’s busy moments.

2. Working in television is not always glamorous. Call times can sometimes be super early in the morning, 5:30am is not unusual. I am not one of those morning people who bounces out of bed looking glamorous, so I really understand the value of a good hair and makeup crew!

3. Not finishing college ‘on time’ is ok. This one was tough for me. I had to learn to accept that I would be on an extended program finishing my college work while being a series regular. I know that I will be taking longer than my peers to finish college, but I also know that the work experience that I have been having as a series regular is something that I would not have missed for the world. America Ferrera went back to college after Ugly Betty, and now she has her own development company and a marvelous success with Superstore. So, I know that I will be fine and successful and I am okay with doing college at my own pace.

4. Take advantage of the location where you are working. Every community has something special to offer- something unique and beautiful to that area, region or local people- so, exploring and enjoying the unique opportunities of working on location is something that I have learned to appreciate over the last few years as I start to film Season 4 of The Inspectors.

5. Make the most of whatever opportunities present themselves to you. My experience in this industry, as a young Cuban-American female, dictates that I will probably have to work harder that my male counterparts to achieve a level of success and be on the same level playing field. I have to put in 100% in order to continue to grow and succeed as a performer. I never take anything for granted, and I put in the work and appreciate all the opportunities that I have been blessed with thus far in my life.

